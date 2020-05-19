Pottawatomie County officials have set a goal of keeping budgeted expenditures for fiscal year 2021 level with current year spending.
They got closer to meeting that goal Monday when four of five agencies presented 2021 budget requests equal to the amount approved for the current fiscal year.
Agencies seeking the same funding for FY 2021 are Pawnee Mental Health Services, $119,990; Big Lakes Developmental Center, $170,605; Pott County Conservation District, $82,500; and Three Rivers Independent Living Center, $20,000.
A fifth agency, Pott County Extension, is requesting $236,056 for fiscal year 2021 — a 1.99% increase over the current fiscal year.
Several weeks ago, Administrator Chad Kinsley — citing the fiscal uncertainty caused by COVID-19 — said he was approaching 2021 budget preparations with the goal of holding spending to 2020 levels.
County commissioners endorsed Kinsley’s goal and agency representatives were receptive to that goal Monday in making their annual requests.
“Our need for funding support is as great as it’s ever been, but it’s unrealistic that counties can increase their funding during these times,” said Robbin Cole, director of Pawnee Mental Health Services.
“But a reduction would be disastrous for us,” she added.
Audrey Schremmer, director of Three Rivers, said her organization has enough in reserves to cover the county’s $20,000 stipend. However, her board feared foregoing a year of funding could impact county budget requests in future years.
In other business Monday:
• The commission adopted a resolution allowing the Pott County Economic Development Corporation to seek a $300,000 grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce to help local businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Jack Allston, PCEDC director, said the grant, if approved, would help businesses with purchasing inventory or raw materials or for use as operating capital.
Allston also said a PCEDC committee could be used to determine which businesses receive grant funding, based on eligibility criteria.
“If it helps 20 or 25 of our businesses, I’m for it,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “But I’m not going to be the one who decides who gets the money.”
• The commission approved sale of a 2000 tanker truck owned by Pott County Consolidated Fire District 1, to the Belvue Fire Department for $15,000.
Fire Supervisor Jared Barnes said Belvue offered $20,000 for just the cab and chassis, and would install their own tank on the vehicle.
Commissioners made a counter-offer of $15,000 if Belvue would take the entire vehicle, so the county wouldn’t have to dispose of the tank.
Belvue accepted the offer.
Barnes also reported that 139,335 acres of pasture were burned in Pott County this season, considerably more than the 83,245 acres burned last year.
By comparison, Riley County burned 74,395 acres this season, while Wabaunsee County burned 231,820 acres, Barnes said.
• The commission approved a 60-day extension of the county’s local emergency disaster declaration because of COVID-19.
The disaster declaration gives the county access to local and mutual-aid resources, if needed, according to Jennifer Merrow, emergency management director.
Merrow also said the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has reduced its weekly meetings since the number of cases of COVID-19 have remained stable in the county.
As of Monday, 23 cases had been diagnosed in the county, but only four cases remained active, she said.
The EOC, which includes the administrator, health director and emergency officials, will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays with county commissioners.
• Sherri Schuck, county attorney, said her office and the courts in the Pott County Justice Center are re-opening carefully after the mandatory shut-down.
The district court had large dockets three days last week, Schuck said. Admittance to the courthouse has been restricted and the courtroom is sanitized between cases, she said.
Her office is preparing for its first jury trial in August, and steps are being taken to protect court participants, including jurors.
The commission also authorized Schuck to spend $4,000 from existing funds to purchase new software which accommodates communication between her office and the three major law enforcement agencies in the county.
• Lisa Wright, treasurer, said payment of 2019 property taxes is outpacing the previous year.
Year-to-date, there is a 3.75% delinquency rate in payment of taxes. During the same period last year, the delinquency rate was 5.6%, he said.
• Lois Schlegel, appraiser, said preliminary sales ratios for property valuations in the county have been received from the state Property Valuation Department.
Pott County’s sales ratio is 97.6% for residential property and 97.9% for commercial property.
“That’s about as good as it can get,” Schlegel told commissioners.