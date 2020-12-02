Stormwater drainage and interview protocols occupied much of the Pottawatomie County Commission’s time Monday.
Commissioners held lengthy discussions on drainage issues along U.S. Highway 24 east of Manhattan, and interviewing candidates for public works director.
Two developers asked commissioners to revisit the issue of water ponding on the north side of U.S. Highway 24 between Excel and Lake Elbo roads, a longstanding problem which is hindering development of the property.
“It just seems to get worse. I think there’s more water coming down from the north and there’s no way for it to get away,” said Greg Nelson who, with Rob Eichman, brought the issue to the commission.
The commission authorized a rudimentary engineering study of the issue several years ago, resulting in cleaning culverts and ditches under and to the south of the highway.
The study, however, did not address what appears to be the major problem: the size of the culvert beneath the Union Pacific Railroad tracks needed to handle an ever-increasing amount of storm water runoff due to development to the north, according to Peter Clark, public works director.
“We cleaned out the culverts several years ago and the water now drains, but very slowly,” Clark said. “We need to clean the ditches south of the railroad tracks to the river and upsize the culvert.”
Most admitted, however, that dealing with the railroad can be a long, drawn-out process, at best.
“The problem has been there forever, but until you get a player in the railroad, there’s not much you can do,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman.
Jack Allston, director of the Pott County Economic Development Corporation, said he had a contact with the UP Railroad and offered to try to open a dialogue with the company.
“Let’s give it a shot,” Allston said. “Let’s do it.”
Meanwhile, commissioners discussed the possibility of forming a drainage district in the area with taxing authority to pay for drainage infrastructure improvement and maintenance.
Public works
director hiring
process
The commission also discussed protocols for interviewing candidates to replace Clark as public works director.
Clark’s last day with the county was Tuesday. He took over the public works directorship in October 2015.
Commissioners indicated they wanted input into the final selection, but questioned how involved they should become in the interviewing process.
“It can be a touchy situation,” said Counselor John Watt, cautioning the commission against jumping into the interview process too quickly. “You certainly should listen to your (Human Resources) person about the process.”
Commissioner Greg Riat balked when it was suggested that all candidates should be asked the same questions in an interview.
“I think we’re afraid of something that doesn’t exist,” Riat said. “We owe it to the people to hire the best candidate possible and we can’t get there without asking the right questions.”
Administrator Chad Kinsley said five persons — two internal and three external — have applied for the position thus far.
“Normally, the way I understood it, is the county administrator makes all the hiring decisions,” Kinsley said. “If you want to do something different, that’s fine.”
Commissioners are expected to continue the discussion next Monday with HR Director Crystal Malchose.
Commission Chairwoman Dee McKee thanked Clark for his five years of service to the county.
“Peter, I want to thank you for all the work you’ve done,” McKee said. “I value that and I know the citizens do. Thank you from the whole county for what you’ve done.”
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved a contribution of $50,000 — to be paid over the next two years — toward the cost of engineering for improvements to the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Balderson Boulevard, Wamego.
The project will include adding a right-turn lane from U.S. 24 onto Balderson Boulevard, a requirement for a truck bypass around the west and southern portions of Wamego, according to Stacie Eichem, Wamego city manager.
The Wamego city government has received a $466,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation for construction of the turn lane, but a local contribution of $131,900 was required for engineering and inspection.
The city has committed to paying the remainder of the engineering cost, Eichem said.
The intersection improvement will be a companion project to Wamego’s Industrial Commerce Route (ICR), which will improve access from the Wamego Industrial Park to K-99 by widening Valley Street and Balderson Boulevard south of Fourth Street.
Pott County previously committed to paying 50% (up to $750,000) of the engineering cost of the ICR project.
• Appointed Leslie Campbell, health director, to the board of directors of Pawnee Mental Health Services. McKee was appointed alternate.