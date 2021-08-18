The Pottawatomie County road and bridge department requested a change in position title with a wage increase.
At Monday’s meeting, Assistant Public Works Administrator Lance Forgy explained to county commissioners that the department would like to replace the position of general technician with that of a pavement foreman.
Forgy said initially the position would involve working in the Blue Township area fixing the concrete streets.
“We’re having a hard time getting contractors here to come down as they say they were between jobs and fill what we ask them to,” Forgy said.
The hourly wage for the position also would see an increase of $2.94, according to Project Coordinator Steve Roggenkamp.
The pavement foreman would work with the bridge foreman and share the equipment and asphalt and bridge crews.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman said he wasn’t in favor of a patching crew using people from the bridge crew or sharing equipment.
“Pulling people in and out, back and forth, that’s just nothing but a scenario for spending more money unwisely,” he said, adding he would like to see a list of needed equipment.
Additionally, Weixelman said he wants to see how much patching and curb and gutter work is needed before hiring somebody.
“I’m not going to hire somebody to go out and patch up a couple hundred square yards and do a pavement patch,” Weixelman added.
Forgy explained that in the future he hoped that the pavement foreman could switch over to asphalt and work on other patching work.
Weixelman said he would like to see positions that are currently open filled before the county hires out for the proposed position.
Commission Chairman Greg Riat said he would like to set a work session to discuss current employees and the possibility of the position.
“I’m not saying I’m not for it, but at the same time I’m not comfortable saying let’s add another position,” Riat said.
The commission tabled the discussion until next week.
Robson Road bridge
The county will apply for a Bridge Improvement Fund (BIF) grant to repair the Robson Road Bridge.
The estimated cost for the project is between $330,000 and $450,000 with an additional $50,000 to $60,000 for design.
Salzer Road
The commission directed the public works department to send letters to property owners along Salzer Road between Elm Slough and Say, to gather permission for rights-of-way.
The department also will get designs for resurfacing the road.
Driveway request
Commissioners tabled a request to add a second entrance to a property on Wildridge Circle.
Robert Besenyi asked commissioners if he could add a second entrance off Vineyard Road to the back of his property.
He explained it would be to access his storage shed in the backyard, adding that he can only currently access it from Vineyard Road.
Zoning Administrator Gregg Webster said the property has restricted access and was only platted to have a main entrance off Wildridge.
Webster went on to say that Besenyi could choose to replat the property or petition the commission to vacate a portion of the restricted access and allow for a secondary entrance.
Riat wasn’t opposed to allowing a second entrance but had a few concerns.
“I don’t have any troubles with the second entrance,” he said, “however I do firmly believe … if we grant this then we must grant one for everybody on that road.”
The commission tabled the request to read the current resolution for restricted access properties.