Pottawatomie County Public Works Director Peter Clark submitted his resignation last week.
The resignation is effective December 25 of this year, he said Monday.
Clark, who took over the position of public works director in October of 2015, said he is seeking a similar position in municipal government.
The Pott County Commission has not yet discussed publicly a search for Clark’s replacement.
The Public Works Department in Pott County comprises four divisions: Road & Bridge, Environmental Health, Solid Waste and Utilities.