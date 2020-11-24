The Pottawatomie County Commission has again voted to “opt out” of the governor’s executive order mandating Kansans to wear face coverings in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The commission made the unanimous decision Monday despite the urging of county hospital executives and its own health department.
In adopting the resolution, however, the commission recommended citizens adhere to the mandate and urged local municipalities to “opt in” if they felt it best for their communities.
Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order was scheduled to take effect Wednesday if the county took no action.
Commissioners echoed their position taken in early July when they opted out of the governor’s first executive order mandating masks in public places: that the mandate is unenforceable and that citizens should have the right to choose whether or not to wear masks.
Commissioners also pointed to COVID case rates in Pott County, which are lower than surrounding counties.
“Statistically, our county is doing pretty well compared to other counties,” said Commissioner Greg Riat. “Those figures speak for themselves, and I credit that to the hard work of the health department.”
Riat was referring to recent Kansas Department of Health and Environment statistics that put the COVID case rate in Pott County at 25.1 per one thousand residents.
By comparison, the case rate in Riley County is 33 per thousand; Marshall County, 37.3 per thousand; Jackson County, 43.5 per thousand; Wabaunsee County, 40.1 per thousand; and Nemaha County, 85.3 per thousand, according to the KDHE.
County health officials, however, pointed to the recent surge in the county’s COVID cases and that mask wearing has slowed the spread in schools.
“Anything we can do to help decrease it, I feel it’s something we should do,” said Liz Parthemer, county health official. “Wearing masks in the schools is helping. It’s stopping the spread. A lot of business owners have said it would be a lot easier to enforce this (mask wearing) if they had some backing.”
Executives of Pott County’s two hospitals, attending the meeting via ZOOM, reiterated their support of the mask mandate, saying spread of the virus threatens health care resources in the county.
“We’re seeing a profound effect on the hospital system,” said Todd Willert, CEO of Community HealthCare System, headquartered in Onaga.
Willert said there were five COVID patients in the Onaga facility as of Monday, and bed space is virtually unavailable for critical patients needing to be transferred.
“There are just no beds to be found,” Willert said. “It is serious, and we know it’s going to get much worse after the Thanksgiving break.”
Steve Land, administrator of Wamego Health center, agreed.
“We’re fearful,” Land said. “We’re fearful of where we’re at on staffing levels and our ability to transfer patients. What we do know is washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks is the best thing.
“Ultimately, what we’d like to ask is unified support,” Land said. “Our community has done an extraordinary job so far and we’d like to continue that.”
Commissioners Dee McKee and Pat Weixelman said they have fielded numerous calls on the mask mandate, some for and some against.
“I don’t know if we can hire enough temps to go out and be cowboys to enforce it,” McKee said. “This absolute having to wear masks is hard for me to get hold of.”
Weixelman said the biggest question for him was whether or not to “change horses in mid-stream.”
“With the way we’ve been doing things I don’t think we’re totally off-base,” he said, citing the county’s case rate.
“Whichever direction we go, I just want the health professionals to know I appreciate all the hard work they’ve done,” Weixelman said. “It’s always on my mind. It’s been on my mind since Day 1.”
In other business Monday:
• The commission authorized Public Works Director Peter Clark to solicit bids for the 2021 asphalt maintenance project.
The project will include about 21 miles of chip seal and 11 miles of asphalt overlay, according to Clark, who also reviewed the county’s five-year overlay plan.
“I think you need to continue to budget and plan for about 10-11 miles of overlay per year to maintain the quality of asphalt roads in the county,” Clark said. “The commission has done a good job of doing that.”
• Treasurer Lisa Wright reported $326,319 (about 0.48%) in 2019 property taxes still outstanding.
About $67.38 million in property taxes were levied in 2019, and about $66.79 million has been collected.
“That’s very good,” Wright said.
The commission also approved a bid of $9,511 from Jerry’s Floor Covering, Manhattan, to recarpet the treasurer’s office. The current carpeting is more than 26 years old, Wright said.
• Health Director Leslie Campbell said the recent drive-through clinic in the Wamego Recreation Complex parking lot was a success, with 219 flu shot administered.
The sheriff’s department, EMS and fire departments assisted, Campbell said.
The commission also approved Campbell’s request to a hire a part-time RN to assist with investigation and contact tracing for COVID cases.
Currently, six full and part-time nurses at the health department are involved with COVID, according to Campbell.
The new part-time RN will work 8-16 hours weekly until the COVID crisis ends, she said.