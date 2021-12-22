Pottawatomie County commissioners voted Monday to opt-in and participate in the nationwide opioid settlements, joining other counties across Kansas.
Opting in means Pottawatomie County is joining the statewide lawsuit against certain entities within the pharmaceutical supply chain. These entities have been accused of committing “misfeasance, nonfeasance and malfeasance” regarding opioids, which officials say have led to overprescribing and addiction.
Any money that may be awarded to the county through the settlement will be used to address opioid issues within the community.
Last week, Riley County opted in after commission approval.
County appraiser
Real estate values are strong, according to county appraiser Robin Knoblauch.
“Sales are high,” Knoblauch said. “Sales are good. This is definitely a seller’s market.”
She said parcel values in all classes are showing a pretty significant increase, and properties are selling fast and at very high values.
“For example, one house sold $302,000 above the county appraisal,” Knoblauch said.
Knoblauch says she’s seeing houses sell for above appraisal across the board in Pottawatomie County.
“I’m a little concerned,” she said. “I don’t like raising values, but for 2022 we will be seeing about an eight percent increase.”
Knoblauch explained that some parcels may see less increase, and others may see more. Officials will know more specifics when the whole process is completed.
The increase is necessary to be in compliance with the state board. All taxpayers can expect a Change of Value notice in the mail the first week of March.
Last Wednesday’s storm
Jennifer Merrow, emergency management director, and Jared Barnes, fire supervisor, both discussed work during last week’s severe storm. They said both departments were proactive in having staff ready.
“We knew a fire would travel fast, so evacuations were the number one priority,” Barnes said. “Big kudos to Jennifer for getting information out about that. We are blessed to have the volunteer fire fighters that we do. I feel fortunate we didn’t end up like Ellis or Russell county.”
Commissioner Greg Riat said the county is “very grateful” for the volunteer fire fighters.
“They are very brave people,” he said. “No one got hurt in our county, and that’s a good day.”
Election bill — Wheaton
Wheaton Mayor Terry Force expressed concern from the Wheaton city government over an election bill for $842.50 from November’s elections.
“Only 10 voted, so those are some expensive votes,” he said. “We have the money, and we can pay. We just need to have this budgeted in the future.”
The bill includes all election costs such as ballots, site rental fees, postage and gas. This expense only happens when there isn’t a countywide election.
Other cities in the county that held elections also are incurring these expenses.
Manhattan report
Ron Fehr, Manhattan city manager, gave an update regarding storm damage around Manhattan, and continued roadway construction projects.
Fear said most of the storm damage was to trees, signs and traffic lights with only a couple of small fires because of downed power lines.
There were extensive calls to 911 regarding the smell of smoke in the air. Although the smoke was from the fire out west, for many it smelled as if it was in Manhattan.
Fehr told the commission that Ebert Construction was the low bid for construction on Kimball starting at the west stadium entrance and going through Grain Science.
He said the sewer plant project is going well, and construction is anticipated into 2023.
Fear also said Levee Drive and U.S. Highway 24 will eventually be signalized because of a state grant, and the city adopted new water, sewer and sanitary sewer rates with a 3% increase.