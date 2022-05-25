For several weeks, the Pottawatomie County commissioners have been mulling over whether to approve two rural tourism conditional use permits.
The commissioners are new to the process of approving or denying CUPs, as this is something that previously was done solely by the planning commission. On Monday, the commissioners came to a decision on part of one permit and tabled the remainder for June 20. They tabled these same CUPs the week prior.
Greg Ferkol is requesting a CUP for a children’s playground and an event center at his apple orchard along Myer’s Valley Road. The planning commission has already approved the CUP and there are no protest petitions, therefore only a simple majority from the commission is needed.
Referencing the timely nature of apple season, commissioner Dee McKee made a motion to allow for the children’s play area while analyzing the event venue at a later date. All commissioners voted in favor. The event venue will be discussed at the end of the June 20 meeting.
Ferkol hopes to have educational school field trips at the orchard, and saw the playground as nice addition. He said the event center is not something he currently plans to start building, but he sees it as a possibility in five years.
“These two trees here,” Ferkol said referencing a site map, “are grafts from a Johnny Apple Seed tree, one of the last ones certified to be alive. These two are grafted from Sir Isaac Newton’s apple tree in his garden in England. So, the idea is we will be an educational center and showing people how apples have been impacting history.”
After reviewing the permit, which included additional conditions for downward lighting and fencing around a pond, McKee found it appropriate and made a motion to approve the entire CUP.
“I drove by some of those similar to this, as well as this one and I think it’s probably appropriate as it is drawn,” McKee said. “All that considered I’ll make a motion to approve.”
Commissioner Greg Riat and Commissioner Pat Weixelman had concerns regarding noise regulation and enforcing regulations. McKee’s motion died from lack of second. Weixelman was concerned with the future event center and not knowing what that situation may look like in the future.
“I would be fine with just the playground,” Weixelman said. “If anything comes up four or five or six years down the road without a set plan, I have a hard time seeing how this venue will coincide with other things going on. Five years from now how are we going to work around the septic, and what not. That’s what I have a hard time with.”
Riat said the county needs to be able to enforce the conditions set with future permits, and he would like to review the Ferkol permit annually. “I think we have a duty to make everything is done right and it’s up for review, and it can be revoked,” he said.
Weixelman echoed that thought saying, “You can make 380 regulations on this, but if you don’t have any way to enforce them what good are they? I think we are going to have to put someone on the payroll to enforce these.”
“Again, same argument we’ve been having for the last couple of weeks,” said county planner Stephan Metzger. “The county has the authority to review and rescind conditional uses today. It’s just a question of whether we want to be active in that enforcement or passive in that enforcement.”
Currently, the county does not actively review permits but rather investigates based on complaints.
After Riat expressed that he didn’t see a rush to make any decision on the CUP, Ferkol commented, “I got a machine sitting there waiting to finish this playground and I’ve got a crew hired to do it this summer. Not because I thought I was going to get it or override you. I just didn’t realize there would be this much controversy.”
The commission also tabled a rural tourism conditional use permit for Steve Swoyer at his vineyard along Loux Road.
Swoyer hopes to erect a building for wine tasting, anniversaries, weddings and meetings. The Swoyer CUP has a protest petition from surrounding neighbors. The commission heard from those on the agenda to speak, but did not discuss the CUP.
The hearing will be June 20 directly following the hearing on the Ferkol event center.
New fire gear
approved
The commissioners gave approval for the purchase of new bunker gear for the Consolidated Fire Department.
Jared Barnes, fire supervisor, explained the new gear would replace the 10-year-old gear. “This is a budgetary item. I just need approval to order,” Barnes said. “This is the same gear Topeka Fire wears. It’s very good gear. Proven gear.”
The commission agreed unanimously to purchase the necessary gear at $3,195.48 per set.
EMS update
The 2021 Dodge 5500 ambulance ordered in 2020 is finally set to arrive for the county EMS department. Also, the New Zoll X-series monitor/EKG will soon arrive to be installed.
“I sent off the trade-in,” Hal Bumgarner said, regarding the monitor. “So, it should be coming shortly and that will complete that transition we’ve been working on for three years.”
The department also has two new employees and is in the process of interviewing for the assistant director position. They currently have an opening for a full-time paramedic.