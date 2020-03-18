Pottawatomie County commissioners decided Monday to begin attending meetings of county emergency personnel held at 10 a.m. daily in the EMS training facility in Wamego Industrial Park.
They also discussed possible school closure scenarios, though those discussions were rendered moot after Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that all public schools in the state would close for in-person classes for the rest of the year.
In other business Monday:
- Nathan Bergman, engineer with Bartlett & West, said newly-issued Davis-Bacon wage rates could boost from $3.8 million to $4.5 million the construction cost of the pending project to improve the intersection of Green Valley Rd. and Highway 24.
Some of the new wage rates, issued February 27, increased by 250 percent or more, Bergman told commissioners.
“We will see a very substantial increase in the construction dollars,” Bergman said, adding that the Davis-Bacon wage requirements are mandated since federal monies are involved.
Construction costs are to be funded in part by a grant through the Kansas Department of Transportation. The grant is capped, however, and additional costs will become the responsibility of the county, according to Bergman.
“I want to appeal that,” said Commissioner Chair Dee McKee. “I don’t think we should have to carry that for the state. I’m serious, this has gone beyond reasonable.”
Weixelman said the potential cost increase may force the commission to rethink the project entirely.
“There are a lot of things on this project that are not in our favor,” he said. “This may be a serious time to sit back and see if it’s worth going ahead with this thing.”
The intersection project is to include widening of U.S. 24 to accommodate eastbound double left turn lanes; closure of the center median west of Green Valley; widening of Green Valley to the north; a new reverse frontage road between Green Valley and Powers Lane; adding a double right turn lane for southbound Green Valley; improving Dempsey Rd. to the south; and a new traffic signal to align with extra turn lanes.
The project was scheduled for bid March 9, but has been delayed by the revised wage rates, according to Bergman.
- Commissioners discussed options for compensating employees unable to report to work due to circumstances related to COVID-19.
Of concern are new employees who have yet to accumulate a significant amount of PTO (Personal Time Off).
Riat suggested allowing employees to “go negative,” essentially allowing them to borrow against future PTO and repay the amount over time through future paychecks.
“I’m open to any suggestions that will help our employees,” Human Resources Director Crystal Malchose told commissioners.
Commissioners asked Malchose to return next week with a proposed policy.
- Ed Quigley complained about a 13 1/2-inch gravel ridge left by a county grader operator preventing cars from getting in and out of driveways along a roadway in Blaine.
“You’re not the only one complaining about that,” Riat said. “We’ll talk about that today and get it fixed.”