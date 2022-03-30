Pottawatomie County has problems with gravel road maintenance, especially in the lower eighth of the county, according to assistant public works administrator Lance Forgy.
Forgy briefed the Pottawatomie County commissioners Monday about those concerns.
“This winter we have been in a drought,” he explained at the Monday commission meeting. “All winter long. Which has not been healthy on the gravel road system whatsoever. When it’s so dry the vehicles just beat up and down the roads, it turns to dust, and it just blows away.”
His department has received a number of calls concerning Elm Slough Road specifically.
“Our guys are doing what they are supposed to be doing on the roads,” Forgy said, noting the extremely dry weather and the level of traffic is making it difficult to maintain the roads to the standard they would prefer.
Forgy demonstrated on a dry erase board how the potholes get so bad with the current weather and traffic conditions. “This winter the membranes of the roads, especially in the south quarter of the county,” he said, “with the amount of traffic that those roads are not built for … it tore the living daylights out of the membranes of the roads.”
Commissioner Greg Riat said he understood how weather affected the roads, but he felt something should have been done before it got as bad as it did.
“That road didn’t get that bad in a day,” he said. “I went over and drove it. That was terrible. Really, really bad. I’m surprised we didn’t have an accident as bad as some of those holes were.”
Forgy said the department knew there would be issues with that section of Elm Slough Road.
“We hauled four 4000-gallon tankers as fast as we could get there to try to wet that road,” he said. “We were wasting our time because it was so dry.”
Forgy went on to explain the level of traffic on the road is problematic. “Five hundred cars a day … you are going to have to have someone out there daily,” he said. “That is an absurd amount of traffic on a gravel road.”
Riat said the county needs to figure something out. “I can’t see letting that road get in that condition again,” he said.
Forgy agreed to look into the matter further.
Public comment
County resident Michelle Campbell expressed concern over lack of communication regarding a meeting with the Brownfield Program, as it concerns the conservation of the old courthouse.
Campbell is involved with the Citizen’s for Courthouse Conservation (CCC), and the Brownfield Program could potentially aid in cleaning up the old courthouse.
“Last week you had made a comment during your updates that there was going to be a Brownfield Study meeting on Friday,” Campbell explained, directing her comment to Commissioner Dee McKee. “I had left my email and phone number with you, and you had said you’d call me if the meeting had happened and I did not receive any word from you. The question is, was there a meeting?”
McKee explained that there was a meeting but it was not an open meeting. “When you asked about it, you asked and I said it may not be an open meeting,” McKee said. “And it was not an open meeting. But there will be one.”
Campbell said McKee could have told her either way.
“I was just waiting on a phone call and now I feel like I just got blew off,” she said.
McKee apologized for the misunderstanding, explaining that the meeting had been changed from a Friday to a Wednesday, which required her to attend the meeting on the phone while traveling. That added to the confusion.
Chad Kinsley was informed that the Brownfield Study will be in Westmoreland all day on April 7.
“I don’t have an agenda yet,” he said. “But I was told they will incorporate individuals from CCC.”
County attorney
The County Attorney’s Office will update its software in the coming months.
The new case management software, ProsecutorByKarpel (PBK), will cost $43,300.
The office also will buy a new copier for $7,286.70, and a new server from Network Computer Solutions for $14,838.46.
The expenditures exceed what the county set aside in the Equipment Reserve Fund by $8,415.16. Therefore, the county commissioners approved the use of money from a different fund to cover the overage.
Other business
• The commission approved giving $500 to any city in the county that requests funds for recreational purposes. The money will come out of the Special Parks Fund. This is an increase from the $300 that was approved last year.
• The Solar Farm informational meeting in St. Marys has been rescheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. April 7 at the St. Marys Armory.
• The commissioner’s approved for Westmoreland Elementary to hold a music concert on the old courthouse lawn from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 6.