Pottawatomie County officials on Monday explained why it changed previous plans to close off a Green Valley Road lane for a project.
During Monday’s commission meeting, Commissioner Greg Riat requested a briefing on the situation at Green Valley Road.
“I got a phone call … northbound was shut down and excitement … then it’s not shutdown,” Riat said. “How about a briefing on that?”
As work shifted at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Green Valley Road, county officials made plans to reroute traffic and close the northbound lane of Green Valley Road. They believed the closure was necessary to install a storm sewer in the median and construct two left turn lanes on eastbound Highway 24 for traffic turning north on Green Valley Road. After some further discussion, the county decided on a new plan.
“After the meeting last week and discussion with the contractor, we came up with the option that does allow traffic to turn on to Green Valley Road,” said Steve Roggenkamp, public works project coordinator. Workers set up traffic cones Monday to allow a left turn lane for eastbound traffic at the intersection. Eastbound through traffic will be in the far-right lane. Westbound Highway 24 traffic is reduced to one lane on the right.
The project is estimated to take six weeks to complete if weather is permitting.
No bids on project
The county received no bids for the Green Valley Pedestrian Project at the Green Valley Bridge. The project involves reconstructing the bridge to allow for a pedestrian walkway.
County Engineer Nathan Bergman spoke with a couple of contractors as to why they didn’t bid on the project.
“The contractors came back and said they weren’t given enough days to build the project. KDOT gave them 95 working days,” Nathan said. “Basically, all the contractors said they weren’t given enough days, and they are too busy to get it done this year.”
The county decided to talk with KDOT and see what time frame the project needs to be completed by in order to comply with the grant. Once a timeline is clarified, officials will set a date to rebid the project.
EMS update
County commissioners approved the purchase of a new X-series EKG monitor at a bid of $38,162.44. Pottawatomie County EMS Director Hal Bumgarner explained that the Zoll M series currently used needs to be replaced.
“The E series and the M series monitors are being phased out by the manufacturer themselves,” Bumgarner said. “They will no longer service them. You can not get replacement parts.”
With the new monitor approved for purchase, every transport vehicle will now have a new X-series EKG monitor on it.
Because of the retirement of Zach Bottenberg, Pottawatomie County EMS is currently looking for a new Assistant EMS Director.
Asphalt/chip and seal bids
The commission accepted a chip and seal bid from Circle C Paving and Construction, LLC for $532,316.88. The projects have an estimated start date of June 15 and must be completed by Sept. 15.
The commission accepted Shilling Construction Company’s bid of $412, 631.10 for asphalt projects. Those projects will begin as soon as possible and be completed by Oct.15.