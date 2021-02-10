Pottawatomie County is making strides in COVID-19 vaccinations, health officials said Monday.
At Monday’s commission meeting, commissioners received an update on the county’s current COVID numbers and vaccinations.
The county has given about 1,000 doses in total.
Health Department director Leslie Campbell said the county had two clinics last week. She said both went well and residents were appreciative. Weather canceled Monday’s clinic, but vaccinations are still being administered through the health department using the sign-up list from the department’s website.
As of Friday Feb. 5, the county had 24 active cases with two hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
Commission Chair Greg Riat said he received several calls complimenting the health department vaccination clinics.
In addition to the health department other county agencies have participated in the vaccination effort, including the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell thanked them for directing people from the parking lot into the clinics.
“Thank you, Leslie, it sounds like you’re doing a great job,” Commissioner Pat Weixelman said.
County paper
The county’s local newspaper for publishing legal notices will remain The Times of Pottawatomie County, at least until the end of the year.
Commissioners received bids for publishing legals from two of the county’s newspapers, The Times and the The Onaga Herald.
The law requires governments to notify the public of certain actions and proposals through independent newspapers with paid subscriptions.
The Times’ bid was $3.95 per column inch for legals, along with $1 for each proof of publication. The Onaga Herald’s bid was $4 per column inch for legals with a free proof of publication.
At one time, the county rotated between local newspapers so that each had a turn to be the official paper for legals.
“It was a boon for the newspapers,” Onaga Herald publisher Joe Harder said. “It would make sense to me that we would want to pass the newspaper through the county.”
Commissioner Dee McKee noted the county is unique for having multiple small papers.
Riat made two motions to go back to rotating the papers. Both failed for lack of a second.
“It’s been this way for four, five years and out of the clear blue sky we’re going to change it?” Weixelman asked, questioning the motion to switch the county’s official publication.
He then moved to keep The Times as the county’s official newspaper through the end of the year to allow time for everyone to better prepare. Commissioners approved it with a 2-1 vote, with Riat opposed.
The Times is owned by the same company that owns The Mercury.
Communication with Manhattan
Commissioner’s heard from Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr regarding a new facility that the city wants to build in Pottawatomie County.
The new maintenance facility is scheduled to be constructed at Levee Drive and Highway 24.
The issue was originally brought up at the Jan. 25 meeting when commissioners voiced their frustrations over the lack of communication from the City of Manhattan on the proposed project and the fact that the city wants to annex that area.
Fehr said that due to the type of annexation, Manhattan would not have to check with Pottawatomie County before starting the project.
McKee asked why Manhattan wants to build on the Pottawatomie County side of the city.
Fehr explained that it’s where a lot of the city’s industrial services are located.
He added the city would look into putting in turn lanes and possibly a stoplight at that intersection before any building would be constructed.
Rezoning request
Commissioners approved a rezoning request from Thad Schneider for a tract of land located south of the Elm Slough Road and Kaw Valley Road intersection.
The request will change the zoning on the four acre property from A1 (agricultural) to AR (agricultural/residential) to allow for the construction of an additional building.
Prairie Crest subdivision
The final plat for the Prairie Crest Subdivision was approved by commissioners.
The plat combines three lots into two more residential building lots.
The lots are located between Lakeside Avenue and Lookout Drive.
Public works update
The county’s public works department is looking to purchase several new trucks for 2021.
This year, four new trucks and one used one will be purchased. In 2022, there would only be three new ones purchased.
Dustin Newman, public works director, presented a couple options for commissioners to review, which included a Dodge 1500 Tradesman costing $27,250 and a Ford F-250 at $28,600.
Newman stated that the older vehicles will be handed down to bladesmen, once they reach a certain mileage to be used for driving around and checking on things.
The plan is to mile out all the vehicles at which point they will be sold.
Weixelman asked Newman to get some three-quarter ton truck prices, but no decision was made on the purchases.
Additionally, Newman said that snow removal went really well last Saturday (Feb. 6) and crews started going as soon as the snow started flying rather than waiting until it was finished as per the new snow removal policy changes.