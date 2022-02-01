Pottawatomie County EMS continues to struggle with illness among the staff, EMS director Hal Bumgarner told the county commissioners Monday.
“We’ve had several people out ill,” Bumgarner said.
In spite of the department’s best efforts, officials said illness continues to strain the staff. According to Bumgarner, staff members have been putting in overtime to keep the trucks running. “We have the UV lights installed in the truck and we also have the defogger that we’ve been using,” he said. “We are still masking up and gloving up and everything for every call.”
COVID testing of the staff has been difficult.
“Dr. (Dane) Ditto has stepped up for us,” Bumgarner said. “We’ve got an account set up at the hospital with a standing order now. So, if I need to get someone tested, I can send them down to the Wamego Hospital and get a rapid test.”
He added the county health department also has been helpful in that regard and tested several EMS staff for COVID. When the health department runs out of tests, EMS staff can now turn to Wamego City Hospital as a second resource.
Bumgarner also gave a summary of the work done in 2021.
EMS responded to a total of 2,365 calls in 2021 with an average response time of 7.69 minutes from the time of the call to the time they arrived on the scene. Bumgarner was satisfied with those statistics saying, “that’s pretty good for the county.”
While updating the commissioners on previously approved projects, Bumgarner reported a new commercial washer and dryer is ready for installation at the Louisville location, and the county ordered the 2021 Durango and the 2022 Dodge 5500 Ambulance with an unknown delivery date for both.
Solar farms
Commissioner Pat Weixelman has received a lot of feedback on the issue of solar farms from the community.
“I’ve talked to probably eight to 10 people in the last week and there’s probably a 50/50 split for and against. We really want to get the word out on these meetings,” Weixelman said, referring to future public meetings on the issue.
Weixelman presented the idea of limiting the size of these farms to start with in order to get a feel for how things will go.
Commissioner Greg Riat mentioned that the moratorium on solar farms in the county is set to expire and suggested extending the moratorium to the end of the year. This would allow the county to conduct all the necessary meetings and public hearings, and for the planning and zoning department to complete its work.
Riat said he had a discussion with County Planner Stephan Metzger. “(Planning and zoning) still wants to forge on with having meetings in March but have the moratorium put to January 2023,” Riat said.
County Counselor John Watt confirmed that the moratorium could be extended while continuing to work on the issue. “If you want to extend it to Jan. 1, I will put together the resolution and have that for you next week,” Watt said.
The commissioners all agreed that extending the moratorium was necessary. “This thing has got to be done right, and if it takes another month or two, so be it,” Weixelman said.
Tax delinquency notices
County Treasurer Lisa Wright updated the county commissioners on tax collections. “Collections are at about 50%,” Wright said, “which is pretty average. Maybe a little higher than last year but not a lot.”
The county is set to send delinquency notices sometime in the next two weeks.
Wright also told commissioners that people sent an email and made two phone calls complimenting her staff. “That was nice to hear,” she said. “I wanted to let you know that people are observing that.”