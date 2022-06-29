Jessica Stuck, an architect with Landmarks SGA, LLC, met virtually Monday with the county commissioners and suggested a reuse plan for the historic Pottawatomie Courthouse.
Stuck specializes in adaptive reuse and historic preservation. She met previously in April with the commissioners and stakeholders to tour the building and obtain input regarding the potential future of the building.
“There are thick 16-to-18-inch masonry walls which could pose problems with future reuses,” Stuck explained.
Other restrictions on reuse Stuck mentioned included environmental factors such as asbestos and lead paint, proximity to the justice center, the age of the mechanical systems, and the fact that it is on the national historic registry.
Stuck developed options for reuse focusing on community space and office space. Plans included new toilet rooms, an elevator located in one of the vaults, and an additional stairway on the southeast end of the building. The existing spaces would mostly remain the same, but refurbished to be used for meetings and offices.
The estimated cost of the project ranged from $4.3 million to more than $5 million. However if state and federal tax credits were acquired, that cost could be significantly lower.
A number of residents expressed concern at the meeting.
“It looks like you are getting a lot of usable space for the money,” one person in attendance said. “Way less than if you’d started from scratch.”
The cost per square foot was estimated at approximately $171 per square foot after tax credits. Before tax credits the cost is close to $371.
“That’s unheard of,” Stuck said. “Even for minor renovations these days.”
Commissioner Pat Weixelman thanked Stuck for her time and input.
“It’s an ongoing project and one of these days were are going to figure out what’s going to happen,” he said. “We are going to continue to march.”
QUARRY PERMIT CONCERN
As Pottawatomie County continues to grow, many residents are concerned with the details of Conditional Use Permits (CUP).
County resident Steve Minton addressed the county commissioners with his thoughts regarding CUPs for rock quarries.
“Those with the gold makes the rules,” Minton said during public comments at this week’s meeting. “The county has gold up there on these quarry sites, and the county should be making the rules.”
Minton went on to brief the commissioners on his review of various other counties’ CUPs, noting that Johnson County had a CUP with 11 pages of stipulations. “Their CUP requirements are quite detailed when compared to Pottawatomie County’s,” he explained.
Minton encouraged the commissioners to review the way quarry CUPs are written. “We need a little more detail in our CUP stipulations,” he said.
OREGON TRAIL BRIDGE
The county will soon be seeking bids on a bridge along Oregon Trail Road. County Engineer Nathan Bergman suggested using a metal culvert for the project.
“That’s about a half to a third of the cost of a concrete box,” explained Bergman.
Bergman estimates the project can be completed for less than $100,000 with the installation being done by county employees. The project could potentially be completed by fall harvest.
“Sounds pretty good to me,” Commissioner Greg Riat said.
Weixelman was concerned with the bearing capacity of the structure. Bergman found the specifications to allow for HS20 and HS25 loads, which equates to 40,000 pounds per axle.
The commissioners gave Bergman approval to seek bids on the project.
WHITE EAGLE BRIDGE
Riat requested an update on a bridge along White Eagle Road.
“It’s rarely traveled, but they need access,” Riat said, referring to the adjacent landowner. “Is a low water crossing possible at all?”
Bergman was not confident that a low water crossing was an option, and felt a metal structure was a good idea.
“The magnitude of dirt we’d have to take out of there,” Bergman said. “It’s something we can look at, but we’d need to talk to the land owner because we’d need substantial right-of-way.”
Riat said the landowner is highly motivated to get something done.
BELVUE BRIDGE
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran’s office continues to look into funding for the Belvue Bridge project.
County Administrator Chad Kinsley spoke with officials in the Kansas Republican’s office.
“They are definitely trying to find Congressionally Directed Spending Dollars,” Kinsley said. “They are waiting on the Senate Appropriations Committee to see what types of projects they want to fund.”
Kinsley said more could be known in a couple of months.
EXPANDING THE BOARD TO FIVE
The petition to expand the Board of County Commissioners from three to five has been turned in to the clerk’s office, and it appears to have the necessary number of signatures, although the verification process is not complete.
Commissioner Dee McKee was concerned with the amount of time it would take the staff to verify the signatures and made a motion to put it on the ballot without verifying signatures.
“Just let them put it on the ballot and get an answer … if there are that many people that want to know the answer to the question,” McKee said.
Weixelman was not in favor of the idea.
“I’ve been in places where he was getting signatures, and there were people from out of town signing it,” Weixelman said, referring to petition originator Doug Kern. “I want it qualified and the right number. He let the cattle out of the barn, and it’s up to him to put them back.”
“Well, but our staff has to. So, let’s give them the support they need this next month,” McKee replied.
McKee’s motion died for lack of second. Riat suggested getting extra staff if needed to get the work done.