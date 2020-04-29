Issues regarding residential development occupied much of the Pottawatomie County Commission meeting Monday.
The commission approved a protested rezoning request for a potential residential development along Flush Road, and discussed with a developer a secondary entrance to his subdivision in Blue Township.
The commission gave its unanimous approval to a request to rezone an 80-acre tract just east of Flush Road, about 3 1/2 miles north of U.S. Highway 24, from A-1 (agricultural) to A-R (ag-residential)
About three-fourths of the tract is developable, and the rezoning would allow the owner, Dream Builders LLC, to build about 11 homes in what was designated in the comprehensive plan as an “estate residential” area, or homes with large lots.
Area residents, however, protested the rezoning, saying a new subdivision in the area would take up prime agricultural land and add to traffic along Flush Road.
“We must maintain the land for future generations or we’re going to be doing a great injustice to them,” said Tyler Umscheid, an area farmer, via Zoom teleconference. “Why do we need to be doing this on good usable ag land when we all know there’s plenty of land to the south along 24.”
Commissioners agreed, but also felt property owners have a right to use their land as they see fit.
“People have a right, within reason, to do what they want with their own ground,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “Are you going to be dictated by your neighbors what you can and can’t do with your property?”
Zoning Administrator Gregg Webster, when asked by Commission Chair Dee McKee, said he felt the public hearing on the rezoning request before the planning commission received proper notification and allowed everyone an opportunity to voice an opinion.
The hearing was held last month via Zoom teleconference, just as meeting restrictions were imposed due to the coronavirus.
It also was noted Monday that the owner of Dream Builders LLC, Jared Cox, is also a member of the planning commission. Cox, however, excused himself from taking part in discussion or voting on the issue, according to Webster.
Commissioners also told Brandt Rudzinski they would give further study to his request to allow a secondary entrance to his subdivision, Heritage Hills Unit 2, in Blue Township.
The secondary entrance would be off of Green Valley Road, a gravel road north of Junietta. County policy requires that subdivisions exit onto paved roads.
In a 2018 developers’ agreement with the county, however, Rudzinski and developer David Nelson were exempted from paying to pave Green Valley Road to the north after paying for paving Junietta and Moody roads to the south and east of the developments, according to Bill Bahr, Rudzinski’s attorney.
“How was I going to access the rest of my development without a second entrance?” Rudzinski asked.
County Counselor John Watt cautioned the commission about making policy exemptions.
“Once you start making exceptions to a policy, you might as well not have a policy. You might as well throw it out,” Watt said.
Commissioners said they would review road policies and the 2018 agreement at their next meeting.
“I’m optimistic,” Rudzinski said. “Even in out coronavirus society, I still believe houses will be built and people will buy them. I’m ready for Phase 2.”
In other business Monday:
• Jack Allston and Terry Force, executive director and president of the Pott County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC), reviewed the organization’s actions to help local businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
The PCEDC has 39 loans through Network Kansas with 13 firms, and 16 of those loans have been reworked to be interest-only for four months, Allston said.
The organization has been advising dozens of firms on Small Business Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Allston said.
“Banks in Pottawatomie County have been very aggressive in PPP applications,” Allston said, noting that Kansas is ranked seventh in the nation in the number of loans per capita.
The PCEDC’s current focus is on existing industry and avoiding business closures.
“Through these times right now, we’ve got to focus on retention and keeping these firms going,” Force said.
• Bettis Construction, Topeka, was the low bidder on the county’s 2020 asphalt resurfacing project, which includes nine sub-projects around the county.
Bettis’ bid of $1.1 million was below the engineer’s estimate of $1.16 million.
Public Works Director Peter Clark said he would review the bids and make a recommendation at the next meeting.
• The commission approved purchase of one dump truck from Doonan Truck & Equipment, Hays, at a cost of $134,500 — $4,000 less than Doonan’s original bid of $138,500.
The commission decided to delay re-bidding for a second dump truck until it learns the economic impact of the COVID-19.