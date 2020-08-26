The Pottawatomie County Commission has one hurdle to clear before opening bids for long-awaited improvements to the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Green Valley Road east of Manhattan.
The commission deferred action Monday on a project inspection proposal from Bartlett & West Engineers at a cost of $315,000.
The commission, however, will have to decide on that proposal prior to the 10 a.m. bid opening scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31.
“I just want to make sure we’re getting our money’s worth ... and that they take a little responsibility for this project,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman in delaying the inspection proposal.
Pott County already has $1.36 million invested in the project for engineering and right-of-way acquisition. With inspection and construction costs added, the county’s share of the project is expected to exceed $2 million, said Peter Clark, public works director.
The Kansas Department of Transportation has committed $2.5 million to the cost of construction, with the county picking up the balance, which Clark estimates at $500,000.
The project was ready to go to bid earlier this year when the U.S. Department of Labor announced new wage rates under the Davis-Bacon Act. Some wage classifications increased by more than 250%, Clark said.
To avert the federal wage requirements, the commission eliminated from the project a $650,000 federal Transportation Alternatives Grant to construct a pedestrian bridge and build a multi-use trail along Green Valley Road.
The remaining state-funded Corridor Management Grant will help fund additional turn lanes and a reverse frontage road to ease traffic congestion at the intersection.
On the heels of the bid opening for the Green Valley intersection will be a Sept. 14 bid opening for improvements to the Crown-C Circle intersection just to the west.
Clark is hopeful the two projects can be done simultaneously, minimizing the length of traffic interruption on Highway 24.
If bids are ultimately accepted for the projects, construction is expected to begin this fall and last 14 or 15 months, Clark said.
In other business Monday:
• The commission endorsed a proposal by administrative staff to add to the property tax rolls customers more than $500 and six months behind on sewer bills.
There are 19 accounts in the county-owned Blue Township Sewer District with a total delinquency of about $220,000, according to Administrator Chad Kinsley. One account owes more than $100,000, he said.
“The folks you have here simply have not responded,” Counselor John Watt told commissioners. “They’re sitting on their hands and doing nothing.”
• Liz Parthemer, county health officer, reported 141 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, as of Monday. Nineteen of those cases remain active, she said.
Parthemer was appointed county health officer several weeks ago, taking over COVID-19 responsibilities from former Health Director Lisa Kenworthy, who resigned earlier this month.
“Liz has been doing a wonderful job. She’s really been stepping up,” Kinsley told commissioners, who thanked Parthemer for her hard work.
It was noted earlier in the meeting that Leslie Campbell has been hired to replace Kenworthy as health director.
Campbell, a previous Pott County health director, will resume her former position Monday.
• The commission accepted a low bid of $74,234 from Nelson, Inc., Wichita, for an overhead crane system for the county’s new Fleet Management Facility.
The Public Works Department budgeted $75,000 for the crane system and $350,000 overall to equip the new facility, according to Clark.
• The commission approved applying for a grant through KDOT’s Off-System Bridge Program to replace the Overland Road Bridge northwest of Onaga.
“This is our best applicant for the grant of any of our bridges,” Clark said, noting that the bridge has one of the lowest sufficiency ratings of all county bridges, yet has a fairly high traffic volume.
The grant, if received, will pay for 80 percent of the estimated $315,000 construction cost, Clark said.
• Treasurer Lisa Wright said the new QLess System for her office is expected to be operational by mid-September.
The new software system, at a cost of $8,500, is designed to manage appointments and eliminate lines, allowing customers to “get in line” electronically and be notified by phone when it’s their turn.
The former commissioners’ room in the County Office Building is being remodeled as a waiting area.
Wright allayed Weixelman’s concern that some residents may not have a smart phone or the technical knowledge to use the system.
The new waiting room will be equipped with an iPad with simple instructions for using the system, Wright said. Her office also will provide personal assistance to anyone needing it.
It was suggested that Weixelman test the new system as a “low-tech” customer.
“I’d be the perfect one to do it,” he said.
• Commissioners presented service certificates to Les McClain, five years with the public works department, and Cody Malchose, five years with the sheriff’s department.