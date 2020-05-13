Pottawatomie County commissioners discussed several projects Monday but deferred action until they received additional information.
Three proposed projects expected to be revisited in the coming weeks are designing an interceptor sewer along Green Valley Road with an estimated construction cost of $500,000; a $28,000 change order to the new fleet maintenance facility; and purchase of a $72,000 generator to serve that facility.
Public Works Director Peter Clark said a new eight-inch gravity-flow sewer line along Green Valley Road would ultimately save money for the county-owned Blue Township Sewer District.
“It would pay for itself in 20 years or less,” Clark told commissioners.
The gravity-flow line would allow elimination of two lift stations in the area, eliminating risk of failure and reducing operational and maintenance costs.
The new line, which would require an aerial crossing over Elbo Creek near Elk Creek Road, also would put the sewer district in good position for future development in the area.
Clark estimated construction cost at $500,000, and the design cost at $50,000. The project would be paid for from the sewer district’s maintenance and reserve funds.
Commissioners asked Clark to first obtain the cost of an initial engineering “field check” to determine utility locations and potential unforeseen impediments to the project.
Commissioners also questioned costs totaling $28,000 for a proposed change order to the new fleet maintenance facility at Westmoreland.
The costs were for lowering the elevation of the facility by one foot and costs associated with the change.
“It just seems to me like we put the airplane together, and we can never get the damned thing off the ground,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “I hate change orders. I look at this as a Christmas gift, basically.”
Before authorizing the change orders, commissioners asked Clark to discuss the charges with Schultz Construction, the general contractor.
The commission also deferred action on purchase of a generator to serve the fleet maintenance facility.
Dustin Newman, assistant public works director, and Scott Campbell, maintenance supervisor, recommended a bid of $72,000 submitted by CK Power for the generator.
They estimated a cost savings of $12,000 by not having the general contractor order the generator.
Commissioners deferred action until they receive a list of what the county is responsible for on the new facility.
In other business Monday:
• Administrator Chad Kinsley reported all employees were back to work Monday.
For the past six weeks, employees deemed non-essential have been working one-day-on, one-day-off schedules to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19.
County buildings remain closed to the public, but will open May 18, by appointment only. Effective June 1, county facilities will reopen to the public, barring any changes in the governor’s re-opening plan, Kinsley said.
• The commission adopted a resolution to install stop signs at the following locations: on the Snodgrass and Westerly Heights entrances onto Salzer Road just west of Wamego; on Junietta Road, making the intersection with Green Valley Road a four-way stop; and at the intersection of Mt. Calvary and Shawguee Roads north of St. Marys.
• The commission approved purchase of a 2018 semi-tractor from Doonan Truck & Equipment, Hays, at a cost of $100,000, including an extended four-year warranty.
• Gregg Webster, zoning administrator, reported 26 building permits issued in the county during April, including nine for residential dwellings.
Two of the dwellings in the Olsburg and Manhattan areas will be valued at more than $1 million each, only the second and third dwellings with that value during Webster’s tenure as zoning administrator.
Webster also said 655 of Pott County residents have completed 2020 census forms — the fourth best percentage in the state.
He urged residents to complete the census since it impacts federal funding, congressional representation, and distribution of sales tax revenue.
• Betty Abitz, register of deeds, said her office has received 400 phone calls, $77,000 in revenue, and 256 mortgage registrations in the six weeks county buildings have been closed to the public.
“Our office has really been swamped, but I feel the public has been well taken care of,” Abitz said. “I’ve heard no complaints.”
• Sanitarian Scott Schwinn said environmental health permits and inspections have kept pace during the pandemic.
“I actually didn’t see any slowdown due to what’s going on,” Schwinn said.
At the county landfill, 1,431 tons of solid waste were transferred during April, 980 tons above the same period last year, according to Schwinn.
Year-to-date, transfer revenue is $237,000, with $174,000 in transfer costs, Schwinn said.
• Newman and Mike McCormick, road supervisor, presented recommendations for better efficiency in rock hauling and for maintaining gravel roads.
The recommendations included ditch cleaning and evaluating the quality of rock obtained from quarries.
• The commission accepted the 2019 audit report from April Swartz of Varney & Associates.
“There were no issues or findings. It’s a clean report,” Swartz said, complimenting Heather Gladbach, county finance officer, for her organizational skills and attention to detail.
“It’s nice to get a good report like that,” Weixelman said. “It takes a lot of good people to make it work and we’ve got them.”