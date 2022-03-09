Pottawatomie County saw a number of fires Saturday, keeping almost every fire station busy, county fire supervisor Jared Barnes told commissioners Monday.
“It was a little crazy,” Barnes said. Referring to the fire near Aiken Switch Rd and Highway 63, Barnes explained that a land owner had been welding earlier in the week in a cattle lot.
The welding had ignited some manure and hay at that time, but it was thought to have been successfully extinguished.
“When that wind started howling on Saturday, I guess it blew across the road and got the grass going,” Barnes said.
The extent of the fire was somewhere between 900-1800 acres, he said. To get a more accurate estimate, Barnes indicated that officials would assess the burn scar.
Another fire on Oregon Trail Road threatened a few structures.
The county called in aircraft support from Kansas Forest Service to lay down water. The aircraft was originally headed towards Aiken Switch Road, but officials rerouted it to Oregon Trail because of the structures involved. The aircraft later went back to Aiken Switch with water.
“It helped tremendously,” Barnes said. “I’m very thankful to have the people that we do in this county that are willing to do what they do. And very thankful that our commissioners support us in our efforts.”
Barnes said the Forest Service acknowledged that it was the aggressive firefighting of the men and women of the county that saved the structures. “We are very proud of them,” Barnes said. “They do a great job and we are very thankful.”
Commissioner Greg Riat explained a battery short on his farm created embers that were then carried to Oregon Trail Nature Park.
“In the interest of transparency,” Riat said, “on our farm, we had a battery short on Wednesday or Thursday and that started a fire which Belvue did a great job putting out. They spent a lot of time. A rekindle and that wind … it had to have carried those embers 40-50 feet, which again everyone thought was out, which started Oregon Trail Nature Park.”
He commended the fire crews for their response in dealing with the “wicked fire.” Riat estimated the flames to easily be upward of 20 feet in height.
After witnessing the fire crews in action, Commissioner Pat Weixelman had a greater appreciation for the work that the fire personnel do and for the equipment they rely on.
“Some of those brush trucks … I think there were four of them up there on Aiken Switch … it’s pretty impressive with the way they get around,” said Weixelman. “It seems pretty trivial when a ‘thank you’ is all you can do to tell them you appreciate what they’re doing. Job well done.”
Belvue Bridge project
The Pottawatomie County and Wabaunsee County commissions decided to pursue a grant to match 30% of the $9 million cost for the Belvue Bridge project.
The two groups met via Zoom to consider two plans for the project.
The first plan would rehabilitate the steel already in place and cost $9 million. The bridge would be good for an estimated 40-50 years. The other plan would replace all the steel instead of rehabilitating it at a cost of $14 million. It would be good for 100 years.
The $9 million plan already has a design in place and could begin once funding is secured.
The commissioners said the grant should include a 10% contingency for any additional cost that could occur when rehabilitating the steel.
Fire chief retiring
Blue Township Fire 5 Chief John Stamey is retiring.
Stamey has been with the department since 2015. The county selected Darin Strathman to replace Stamey, effective March 15.
“(Stamey’s) done a great job down there, and has put Darin Strathman in his place,” Barnes said. “No doubt in my mind Darren will do a great job. We are sad to see John go but we understand. We wish him luck.”
Detention pond agreement
County Counselor John Watt presented the commissioners with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for approval regarding the construction of a detention pond in The Glen at Heritage Hills subdivision.
The MOU addresses a number of details, questions, and issues left unresolved at the time of the development agreement. The county will construct a detention pond to address storm water runoff. The county will be responsible for the construction, upkeep, repair and maintenance of the pond. Upon the completion of the pond, Tausig Landscape will plant trees and shrubs.
“I will vote in favor of this,” Riat said, “but I just want it on the record, I don’t like that we are responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the trees.”