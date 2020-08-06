“Keep your nose out of it.”
That was the advice County Counselor John Watt gave to Pottawatomie County commissioners Monday regarding the governor’s mandate requiring face coverings to be worn in all K-12 public schools this fall.
School boards and administrators have the expertise to determine what’s best for their districts, and those officials — not county commissioners — should make the decision whether or not to comply with the governor’s mandate, Watt told commissioners.
“You’d be stepping into a quagmire and that’s the nicest way of putting it,” Watt said. “It would be a disaster if you stepped into it.”
Commissioner Greg Riat asked Watt to look into the matter after he was contacted by administrators of three Pott County school districts regarding the issue.
“I was contacted about it, and I brought it up. That’s my job,” Riat said. “I asked for your research and that’s what you’ve given me, thank you.”
Last month, commissioners “opted out” of a governor’s executive order mandating Kansas citizens to wear masks in public places.
The governor’s legal counsel claims counties have no authority to opt out of her July 20 executive order requiring masks in public schools.
And though the Kansas Attorney General has yet to issue a formal opinion on the issue, Watt advised commissioners not to become involved.
“It is my view and strong recommendation to keep your noses out of it,” Watt said. “I cannot emphasize how strongly I recommend that.”
In other business Monday:
• The commission gave its blessing for Chairman Dee McKee to speak on the county’s behalf Tuesday night when the Manhattan City Commission discussed placing a question on the November ballot to implement a 0.5% city sales tax.
The proposed sales tax increase would raise the rate for the Pott County side of Manhattan to 9.45% and would generate additional revenue because of the inclusion of businesses such as Walmart and businesses east of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.
McKee has argued that a portion of the revenue, if approved, should be earmarked for infrastructure in the Blue Township area in Pott County.
“I don’t have a problem with you asking them, but I’m pretty sure I know what they’ll say,” Riat told McKee.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman was more direct about the issue.
“I think it’s a terrible way to treat your neighbor,” Weixelman said. “I think it’s despicable that they would advance this without even talking to us.”
• Stephan Metzger, assistant planner and a member of the website design committee, gave commissioners a glimpse of the new county website scheduled to go live Aug. 10.
“I’ll give you fair warning now, it is quite a bit different,” Metzger said.
The website’s basic functions remain, but the site is more user-friendly for mobile devices,” he said.
“It should be much easier to use now on your phone,” Metzger said. “It’s set up to be used on the phone.”
• Andrea Umscheid, operations officer, said requests for federal reimbursement for COVID-19-related expenses are higher than the county’s allocation of $4.9 million.
“I will say right now ... we’re over our allocation — quite a bit over,” Umscheid said.
Commissioners were scheduled to get their first glimpse of the countywide expense requests Wednesday, during a 3 p.m. work session in the Emergency Operations Center at Wamego.
Officials are expected to pare the requests to meet the county’s allocation before final approval of the document Monday, Aug. 10, for submission to the state.
County businesses, cities, schools and other entities have submitted COVID-related expenses to the county for reimbursement through the federal CARES Act.
• The commission approved the low bid of $990,828 from Larson Construction, Manhattan, for infrastructure improvements for Nelson’s Ridge Subdivision, Unit 6.
• Public Works Director Peter Clark said officials closed a 26-foot bridge on Shannon Creek Road, north of Olsburg, last Thursday after the stone abutment on the north side failed.
Clark said his department has been aware of the problem for a number of years and that there are other bridges in the county with similar problems.
“We have many situations like this throughout the county that we haven’t had the resources to address,” Clark told commissioners. He said he would present a plan of action next week for repairing the bridge.
“Somehow we’ve got to figure out how to get these things done,” Riat said.
• Clark and Riat agreed to meet with Havensville City officials regarding the county providing gravel for maintenance of some city streets.
Riat said he met last week with city officials, who asked why the county agreement was discontinued a number of years ago.
“It’s been years since the county has done any work up there,” Riat said. “The roads need work.”
Clark said the agreement may have been discontinued due to a county policy asking cities to annex roads abutting their city limits, as per state statute.
• Weixelman and Riat agreed to allow McKee to submit a $90 personal phone bill as a county expense because of all the ZOOM meetings she attended last month.
“It wasn’t because I wanted to,” she said, noting that her normal monthly bill is $29.