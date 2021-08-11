Pottawatomie County commissioners raised concerns over the Manhattan city government’s new joint maintenance facility construction timeline and its effect on traffic congestion.
At Monday’s county meeting, Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr informed commissioners that construction of the city’s new joint maintenance facility at 1201 Levee Drive, off of U.S. Highway 24 next to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, is slated to start towards the end of the year.
The city government is building a facility on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan. The $22.4 million facility will consolidate city street/fleet, parks/forestry maintenance and water/wastewater operations.
The estimated cost in December 2020 was $17.6 million. The price is now $22.4 million, as of this week. The scope has not changed.
Commissioner Dee McKee said she feels starting construction on the facility will only add to an already complicated and congested traffic situation due to simultaneous construction along Green Valley Road and traffic from area school expansions.
McKee noted her disappointment in the timeline, stating that she was under the impression that construction wasn’t going to start until traffic control signs had been installed along Highway 24 at Levee Drive.
McKee added that commissioners had asked if stop lights and turn lanes would be in place before construction, saying she thought that Fehr had previously agreed to that.
Fehr said he thought the agreement was that the lights and turn lanes would be installed by the time construction was finished, not prior to beginning construction.
He said the city might look into adding temporary signals along that intersection during the construction process.
Fehr said construction traffic would come from the west, and workers will widen a turn lane for access to the wastewater treatment plant.
Commissioner Pat Weixleman agreed with McKee’s concerns over the increase in traffic.
“I can see it being a challenge at 7:30 in the morning … with trucks, people coming in,” he said.
He said he would be in favor of studying the traffic and trying to figure out a way to get the traffic flowing.
Belvue Bridge
Assistant Public Works Director Lance Forgy said Wabaunsee County asked him if he thought Pottawatomie County would be willing to help patch the Belvue Bridge.
Forgy added that Wabaunsee County would split the cost of doing traffic control on the bridge.
Commissioners asked Forgy to get a cost estimate for the patch work.
Register of deeds
For the month of July, the county’s Register of Deeds office issued 114 deeds and 145 mortgages. The office brought in $46,768 in revenue.
Sanitation/landfill
The county’s sanitation issued seven health permits for the month of July and completed 10 facility inspections.
To date, the department has brought in $478,000 in annual revenue.
Building permits
The county issued a total of 11 building permits last month, including seven for the Blue Township Sewer District.
The county has issued 94 permits this year.