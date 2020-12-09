The courthouse is worth saving, an architect told Pottawatomie County commissioners on Monday.
The question for commissioners, however — as it has been for years — is this: Save it for what?
Following an 80-minute debate, commissioners agreed to allow Greg Riat to try come up with an answer to that question.
Riat, who represents the county’s Third District, is the only commissioner who believes the 136-year-old courthouse is worth preserving. Or, at the least, Riat said he wants to explore every option for its use before “we just let it fall into the ground.”
“I’m not saying we spend $4 million on that building. I’m not saying we spend $1 million on it,” Riat said. “I’m saying let’s look at it and if there’s a use for it, let’s maintain it. At least let’s go through the process.”
Riat said he would like to brainstorm with Administrator Chad Kinsley and others to determine if there’s a legitimate use for the aging structure and, if so, bring a proposal back to the commission.
Monday’s debate was an extension of a discussion in late September when commissioners decided to forego seeking a Heritage Trust Fund grant of up to $90,000 for maintenance on the building.
Counselor John Watt suggested a use for the building should be determined prior to any discussions of rehabilitation or maintenance.
“You’ve never done that,” Watt told commissioners at the time.
To that end, architect Bruce McMillan of Manhattan attended Monday’s meeting. McMillan said he had reviewed previous reports on the courthouse and toured the structure twice.
“You have a basically good structure, is my understanding,” McMillan said, noting that considerable upgrades would be necessary to make the building functional.
“What are the priorities the county sees and can this building accommodate that?” McMillan asked. “I would encourage the commission to consider getting on the same page.
“Everybody has to come to some general consensus: What is the use? We would be more than glad to work through that process with you.”
Commissioners Dee McKee and Pat Weixelman, however, reiterated their opposition to investing more county money in the structure.
Even with a major renovation, the building is inefficient and does not meet the county’s space needs, McKee said, citing a 2015 study conducted by BG Consultants. The study said construction of a new consolidated office building would be the least expensive option for meeting the county’s space needs.
“The biggest thing for me is its serviceability and our other budget needs right now,” McKee said. “It’s difficult to sit up here and try to come up with a use for a building that we don’t have the money for.”
Weixelman termed the courthouse a “money pit” and suggested a bulldozer as the best solution.
“I’ve been here 12 years, and I have not heard a good idea of what to do with that building,” Weixelman said.
Weixelman said he felt the current county office building is adequate. He said he is not in favor of erecting a new office building, nor does he favor sinking several million into the old courthouse.
“As far as I’m concerned, the thing can come down,” he said.
In other business Monday:
• Ebert Construction, Wamego, was the apparent low bidder on a project to improve the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Green Valley Road east of Manhattan.
Ebert’s bid of $3.98 million was below the engineer’s revised estimate of $4.2 million. Two other companies — Amino Brothers, Kansas City, and Hamm Construction, Perry — submitted bids for the project.
This is the second time the county has solicited bids for the intersection improvements. The county temporarily shelved the project in late August when all four bids — rejected by the commission — were at least 20% higher than the engineer’s estimate of $3.3 million.
Since the first bid, and at the county’s request, the Kansas Department of Transportation agreed to add another $250,000 to its portion of the construction cost, bringing its total commitment to $2.75 million.
Commissioners indicated Monday, however, that the added amount may be inadequate to move forward with the project, and they asked the project engineer to seek a larger commitment from KDOT.
“I’m hoping in a week, or at least two weeks from now, I’ll know if KDOT has any additional funds for the project,” said Nathan Bergman of Bartlett & West.
• Crystal Malchose, human resources director, reviewed annual changes to the employee policy manual, as well as protocols for interviewing candidates for the position of public works administrator.
Malchose said a committee would interview candidates and introduce the two finalists to the commission for its input.
“That’s our goal. We want to get the best fit for Pottawatomie County,” Malchose said.
• Health Director Leslie Campbell updated the commission on COVID-19.
As of Monday, 4,861 persons had been tested, there were 727 confirmed cases, 64 active cases and two cases pending, Campbell said. There were three confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county in November, she added.
• Dorothy Campbell, Westmoreland, urged commissioners to reverse their policy and implement a mask mandate in the county.
“It’s necessary for you to say we should be wearing masks,” said Campbell, a retired nurse who said she lost a daughter-in-law to COVID last week.
“You are the caretakers of Pottawatomie County,” she said. “People look up to you, and I think it’s just really important that you issue a mandate that all people wear masks.”
It was noted that two cities in the county — Wamego and Onaga — adopted mask mandates in their communities last week.