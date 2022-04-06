Anyone frequently traveling to and from Manhattan along U.S. Highway 24 recently knows that the trip requires extra patience and extra time.
Commuter traffic is regularly backed up on US-24 because of the construction at Green Valley Road. Pottawatomie County Commissioner Pat Weixelman drove from Tuttle Creek Boulevard heading east on the highway and experienced first hand the extent of the delays caused by the work zone.
“I did my worst nightmare,” Weixelman reported to his fellow commissioners on Monday. “I drove (Highway) 24 at 5 o’clock from the mall to Excel. I did it twice on different days at about a quarter to five, five fifteen. And it takes a good 20 minutes to negotiate your way through there. I apologize to the people. I feel for them. There’s just nothing else we can do.”
Weixelman spoke with the contractor about other options to alleviate traffic, and he said there were none. Steve Roggenkamp, project coordinator, estimated the project will be completed in approximately four more weeks if the weather cooperates.
Elm Slough
After last week’s discussion on the rough condition of Elm Slough Road, Weixelman said he drove the road and found it to be in acceptable condition.
“I went out and drove it twice and it was in good shape,” he said. He went on to explain his personal mindset about living in the rural part of the county.
“I came out here with the mindset … if you are going to move to the country, you are not going to have a sidewalk out in front of your house,” Weixelman said. “You aren’t going to have street lights. You are going to have gravel roads to deal with and it’s going to be dusty. I don’t know how else to explain it. I think for the most part our road guys do a fantastic job keeping these roads up.”
Commissioner Dee McKee weighed in on the conversation. “If I can add my two cents,” she said. “I don’t think we can absolutely close our eyes to the fact that that road … we need to try to get it black topped. You can not go forever thinking that road is going to stay, with that traffic, adequate without looking into black top.”
McKee recommended that the issue of Elm Slough Road be revisited during a planning meeting.
“We are just going to have to have a little extra maintenance … until we can find a better solution,” Commissioner Greg Riat said.
Salzer Road
Plans to pave a section of Salzer Road south from Elm Slough continue to move forward.
“Probably in the next couple of weeks we will sit down with you guys and see if the plans are meeting your expectations,” Roggenkamp told commissioners.
After presenting a preliminary plan to the commissioners, the county will seek input from the land owners and finish up the plans.
“When we get that done, I do believe it will help to a great extent with Elm Slough,” Riat said.
McKee agreed that fixing Salzer should help to reduce the traffic on Elm Slough.
Belvue Bridge
Weixelman voiced concern over heavy vehicles continuing to use the Belvue Bridge.
“I did drive Belvue Bridge this week and it is a little rough,” he said. “At that same time a cattle semi went across it. Then when I was coming back a big box van came across it. There is no way that’s doing it justice as far as the weight limit on it. I did get the license number off that semi.”
Weixelman believes law enforcement should sit there on occasion to discourage vehicles over the weight limit from using the bridge. “There is going to come a point on that bridge here when we are going to have to put a closed sign on it … if these people can’t respect it,” he said.
Service awards
A number of service awards were presented at this week’s County Commissioner’s meeting.
Most notably, a 40-year award was given to Mike Pinick. Pinick is a mechanic and the shop foreman for the Public Works Department.
Other service awards went to Sherri Shuck, County Attorney, and Chris Wege, Noxious Weed Dept., 20 years; and Shenan Klein, Sheriff’s Office, and Tim Eisenbarth, Noxious Weed Dept., 15 years. Maggie Lundberg with EMS, and Chelsea Harris and Mark Havenstrein with Public Works all received 10-year service awards.