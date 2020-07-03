The Pottawatomie County Commission voted Thursday to “opt out” of the governor’s executive order mandating the wearing of masks in public places.
Instead, the commission adopted Health Order No. 7, which strongly recommends the governor’s mandate for wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
Meeting in a special session in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Wamego, the commission unanimously voted to “opt out” of the order, saying the governor’s mandate was unenforceable; citizens should be free to choose for themselves; and it isn’t warranted in Pott County, where there are a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases.
The executive order, issued earlier in the day, mandates that Kansas residents wear masks at all public venues (inside and out) where proper social distancing is not possible.
Commissioners cited legislation adopted recently during a special session of the Kansas Legislature that allows county commissions to adopt provisions less stringent than a governor’s order if certain conditions are met.
A commission must first consult with relevant health officials to discuss the order, according to the legislation. Following the consultation, a commission must find that implementing the order “is not necessary to protect the public health and safety of the county.”
Prior to issuance of the executive order, commissioners met in the EOC on Wednesday to discuss the issue and obtain public input regarding the anticipated statewide mask mandate. Aside from county officials, 76 persons participated in the meeting via Zoom.
“The big issue here is masks,” said District 2 Commissioner Pat Weixelman, who chaired the meeting. “I’ve had more calls this morning than I have in the last year, and it’s about a 50/50 deal (for and against the mandate).”
Greg Riat, commissioner of District 3, said he had received about 31 calls and all but one opposed the governor’s order.
“From what I’ve heard in my district and from what I’ve read, I will ask that we don’t follow the governor’s orders,” Riat said.
Before the 70-minute meeting ended, Riat said he received another eight to 10 emails regarding the issue, and the comments were about 50/50 for and against the mandate.
Commissioner Dee McKee did not respond to emails asking how her District 1 constituents felt about the governor’s order.
Counselor John Watt cautioned commissioners Wednesday that a decision to override the governor’s executive order must be based not on public sentiment, but on public health.
“It has to be tied to public health, not the opinion that citizens should be allowed to choose for themselves,” Watt said, citing the state statute. “It will be up to you to decide, as a commission, whether or not that standard applies here; that the number of cases (does not warrant mandating masks in public places).”
Commissioners consulted with local health officials during Wednesday’s meeting and all said the governor’s mandate would be beneficial in slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Pott County.
“Me putting on a mask is not to protect me, it’s to protect you,” said Liz Parthemer, newly-appointed county health official.
Parthemer recommended Wednesday that the commission follow the governor’s order and said she had received letters from medical professionals supporting her position. However, she endorsed the recommendations included in Health Order No. 7 adopted Thursday night.
A recent uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in the county is not due to additional testing, Parthemer said Wednesday. Only people who display symptoms are tested for COVID-19.
Steve Land, director of Wamego Health Center, said Wamego physicians favor the mask mandate.
“I certainly don’t envy this commission,” Land said. “You’re in a very difficult spot. As members of the medical community, what we know at this time is that masking does help.”
Land said WHC is seeing an uptick in coronavirus activity on the outpatient side. As of Wednesday, there were no inpatient COVID-19 cases, although some positive cases have come through the emergency room recently and transferred to Manhattan.
As of Wednesday, 73 people in Pott County had tested positive for the virus. Fifty-six had recovered and 17 cases remained active.
There have been no COVID-related deaths in the county and, as of last Wednesday, there were no COVID-related hospitalizations in the county.
Health Order No. 7 adopted Thursday by the commission, finds that the governor’s executive order “is not necessary at this time” to protect the health of Pott County citizens.
It strongly encourages, however, that citizens wear masks in public venues, maintain social distancing, avoid mass gatherings without masks, follow the governor’s recommendations on travel, and those at high risk stay home.
The county order also gives businesses the right to determine whether or not to require customers to wear masks, Watt said.
“It’s about us being good citizens,” McKee said. “It’s your choice.”