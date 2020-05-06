The Pottawatomie County Commission, acting as the board of health, put its official stamp of approval on a reopening plan for the local economy Monday.
However, one commissioner disagreed with one restriction in the plan and questioned how it was first made public last Friday.
Commissioner Greg Riat voted against the plan due to its 50% occupancy restriction on restaurants during the two-week initial phase of the plan following the COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s hard on our businesses and I have had some contacts asking us not to exceed the governor’s guidelines,” Riat said.
The Pott County plan mirrors the statewide reopening plan issued last Thursday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, with more stringent restrictions in two areas — restaurants and daycare facilities.
“Everybody I talk to doesn’t want any more restrictions than the governor’s order,” Riat said. “They want us to trust them to do the right thing.”
Commissioner Pat Weixelman, however, urged unanimous approval of the reopening plan as written.
“I think we need to support our health director and everyone who’s spent the last three weeks working on this thing, sometimes seven or eight hours a day,” Weixelman said.
“If we can’t support what they’ve been doing — unanimously — I’ve got some real heartburn about it,” Weixelman added.
The county plan was first made public Friday night via news release and posting on the county website. At Riat’s urging, however, the plan was removed from the website Sunday and listed as “temporarily unavailable.”
Riat said he had received calls from constituents questioning the plan and whether the commission, acting as the board of health, had approved it as stated. The commission had not approved the plan, raising the issue of a possible open meetings violation, according to Riat.
“It was a problem and it needed to be addressed immediately,” Riat said. “My problem is we said we held a meeting (to approve the plan) and we didn’t and we got called on it.”
Riat also questioned the plan as being presented as a “guideline” but carrying a fine of up to $100 for non-compliance.
Weixelman, who has represented the commission at EOC (Emergency Operations Center) meetings since the COVID crisis began, criticized his fellow commissioners for not being present when the plan was finalized Friday afternoon.
“The final say-so should have been as one unit and not as three people in three different places,” he said. “We worked for three days to put it together and then it’s questioned by those who weren’t even there.”
“I’d have been happy to have been at the meeting, but I didn’t know this was going on,” Riat said.
Health Director Lisa Kenworthy, who joined the discussing at the end of Monday’s meeting, said the reopening plan didn’t require board of health approval, although she valued the commission’s input. Saying the plan had board of health approval was erroneous, she said.
Kenworthy said she is restructuring the plan to read as an “order” rather than a “guideline,” and that fines for non-compliance do have the force of state statute behind it.
“You can be fined if you are not following these orders, blatantly not following them,” Kenworthy said.
She said 95% of the governor’s order is applicable to Pott County, but some of it is not.
“I don’t want to tell businesses they can’t open full force, but my job as health director — and everyone else who’s been working on this — is to protect the citizens of this county and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Officials reposted the Pott County reopening plan to the county’s website (pottcounty.org) Monday night.
In other business Monday, the commission:
- Authorized Counselor John Watt to modify a developer’s agreement with Brandt Rudzinski to allow the use of secondary entrances off a gravel road for construction of infrastructure and for home construction until 75% of the subdivision is complete.
After that, the entrances must be closed.
Rudzinski last week requested a second entrance off the unpaved portion of Green Valley Road to access the second phase of his Heritage Hills Subdivision in Blue Township.
- Accepted the low bid of $1,102,952 from Bettis Asphalt, Topeka, for the county’s 2020 asphalt overlay project.
The project includes nine different surfacing projects around the county.