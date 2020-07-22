The Christmas season in Westmoreland will likely be a bit brighter this year.
The Pottawatomie County Commission on Monday gave its approval to decorate the county courthouse with Christmas lights, as long as the lights are purchased with private funds.
Dorothy Campbell, Westmoreland, told commissioners she had secured pledges to fund much of the cost to purchase the lights, originally estimated at several thousand dollars.
The board of Citizens for Courthouse Conservation (CCC), of which Campbell is a member, has voted to spend up to $1,500 on the project, and an anonymous donor has pledged $1,000, Campbell said.
In addition, the Westmoreland City Council said it will request donations in the city’s monthly newsletter sent to utility customers.
Campbell originally asked for the county to participate financially, but commissioners felt it would be unfair for taxpayers countywide to support a project in a single community.
Commissioners Pat Weixelman and Greg Riat, however, told Campbell they would make personal contributions to the Christmas lights.
Scott Campbell, superintendent of buildings and grounds, said he would install the lights as soon as they are purchased.
“Hopefully, before it gets cold,” he said.
In other business Monday:
- The commission authorized the purchase of a water softener for the Pott County Justice Center at a cost of about $20,000.
The water softener is a warranty requirement for a new 130-gallon water heater — a replacement for an original water heater which blew up recently.
Cost of the new water heater — one of two serving the justice center — is $37,000, plus $11,000 for installation, according to Campbell.
“Each water heater had a 15-year warranty, but we only got eight years out of one,” Campbell said, noting that insurance and warranty reimbursement should offset the cost of the new water heater.
- The commission approved a contract for the purchase of 14 acres in Blue Township at a cost of $238,000.
Ownership of the land, purchased from the Ubel family, will allow the county to eventually extend Excel Road north to the intersection of Junietta and Moody roads, where the new Oliver Brown Elementary School is under construction.
- County Attorney Sherri Schuck reported the number of monthly cases filed with her office is back to normal following a significant decrease during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ninety cases were filed with the county attorney’s office in June, compared to only 24 in April and 56 in May.
“We were down a lot, but now we’re back to just doing business,” Schuck told commissioners.
COVID-19, however, has put jury trials on hold, even though nine have been scheduled in Pott County District Court in August through December.
“Right now the (Kansas) Supreme Court doesn’t want any jury trials unless it’s a constitutional issue for a speedy trial,” Schuck said.
“I hope we can do some of these,” Schuck said of the scheduled jury trials. “Not only do the accused have rights, but so do the victims.”
Even though jury trials have been deferred, Pott County district courtrooms have been fitted with Plexiglas shields and facial coverings are available and required inside, Schuck said.
- Appraiser Robin Knoblauch reported 103 property sales in the county during June — the highest number of monthly sales since at least January of 2018.
The sales include 75 residential properties, three commercial, 17 vacant lots, and eight farmsteads or ag land.
“We continue to grow and things continue to sell,” Knoblauch said. “We live in a great place, I believe, and we’re lucky for that.”
- The commission authorized Treasurer Lisa Wright to close the driver’s license portion of her office Friday because of her employee workforce being down by half (three).
- The commission, following a public hearing, voted to vacate a portion of Road 15 directly north of Onaga just south of the county line.
Property owners on either side of the road easement petitioned to have it vacated.
- Rita Newell, secretary of Citizens for Courthouse Conservation, said the Pott County Courthouse is one of 46 courthouses, among 105 in Kansas, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Many of those 46 counties have taken advantage of the Heritage Trust Fund, which provides grants of up to $90,000 for preservation of historic structures, Newell said.
She urged commissioners to join the list of counties and apply for Heritage Trust funds in 2021.