Two major road construction projects got the go-ahead from the Pottawatomie County Commission on Monday.
The projects include improvements to the intersection of Crown-C Circle and Highway 24 east of Manhattan, and improvements to a section of Dyer Road, south of Tuttle Creek Dam.
Ebert Construction, Wamego, was the successful bidder on both projects, each of which received significant construction grants through the Kansas Department of Transportation.
The Crown-C project will include extension of a frontage road along the south side of Highway 24, and realignment of the intersection to improve access to businesses.
Ebert’s low bid of $1.31 million was below the engineer’s estimate, but higher than KDOT’s grant of $1.147 million. The commission, therefore, agreed to kick in $170,000 toward construction cost, in addition to the $130,000 already spent on design and right-of-way acquisition.
County officials are hopeful KDOT will increase funding for the Crown-C project, as well as for improvements to the Green Valley intersection to the east.
All bids for the Green Valley project were rejected last week since they were more than 10% higher than the engineer’s estimate.
Public Works Director Peter Clark, who is in talks with KDOT about rebidding the Green Valley project, said Monday he will seek additional funding for both Highway 24 projects.
The Dyer Road project will include improvements to the entrance of the Little Grill Restaurant, and widening shoulders and straightening a portion of the roadway to the south.
Original bids for the project were rejected, and KDOT subsequently increased its financial commitment to 90% ($470,632) of the $523,000 project.
Ebert’s low bid was $520,964.
Pott County will invest about $75,000 in the project — $53,000 for the remainder of the construction cost as well as about $22,000 for the cost for design and right-of-way acquisition.
In other business Monday:
• Sherri Schuck, county attorney, said she is confident Pott County can begin holding jury trials next month after COVID-19 restrictions precluded trials earlier this year.
“I’m pretty optimistic we will be approved,” Schuck told commissioners. “We’re just waiting for approval from the (Kansas) Supreme Court.”
Schuck reviewed safety measures and protocols implemented in courtrooms in the Pott County Justice Center, including Plexiglas dividers to separate jurors and other court participants.
“I think we will be able to put a lot of things in place to keep everyone safe,” she said.
Nine jury trials have been scheduled for the last three months of the year, according to Schuck.
• Daniel Skucius, Pott County Extension 4-H agent, gave an update on 4-H activities over the past year.
“I’m really proud of the number of 4-Hers we have involved in the county,” Skucius said, noting that Pott County ranks among the top five or six in the state with 352 registered 4-Hers.
Even with the onset of the coronavirus, local 4-Hers still developed a large number of the projects for the county fair in August, he said.
At Skucius’ request, the commission adopted a proclamation recognizing October 4-10 as National 4-H Week in Pott County.
• The commission adopted a resolution lowering the speed limit from 55 to 40 miles per hour on Elm Slough Road from Flush Road to K-99.
The action followed examination of the speed and sight distance at numerous locations along the roadway.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman supported the resolution, but questioned its effectiveness without enforcement.
“You can put that speed limit down to 30, but if there’s no patrol you might as well leave it,” Weixelman said.
• The commission approved a final plat for Unit 2 of the Meadow Ridge Subdivision between Flint Rock and Appleyard Roads south of Highway 24.
Prior to approval, however, officials reviewed an unresolved drainage issue from the subdivision to the south. The proposed solution, Clark said, is construction of a retention pond with the county and the developer sharing the cost.
“Why are we responsible for that pond?” asked Commissioner Greg Riat.
At the time, the subdivision was first developed, Clark said, the county did not require drainage studies and did not “hold the developer’s feet to the fire” for handling runoff.
“We will never pass another one of these unless there’s a drainage study attached to it as long as I’m sitting up here,” Weixelman said.
The county has since mandated drainage studies for new subdivisions. Prior to that, however, commissioners often denied requests for drainage studies due to the added cost to developers, according to Gregg Webster, zoning administrator.
“Numerous times we came in here and begged the commission for a drainage study and we got nowhere,” Webster said. “This is the result of it. You can only do so much.”
• The commission said it would improve roadways and ditches bordering the city of Havensville, but would not provide free maintenance after the city annexes those roadways.
The Havensville City Council proposed the agreement at its Sept. 8 meeting.
“I’m not aware of agreements we have with any other cities for maintaining gravel roads within a city,” Clark said.
Commissioners said they would agree to assist with future maintenance at the county’s cost.
• The commission spent the afternoon in a work session with Wabaunsee County Commissioners reviewing alternatives for studies to rehabilitate the Belvue Bridge.
Wabaunsee County learned recently that an application it submitted in May for federal BUILD grant to replace the bridge had been denied.