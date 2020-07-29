The Pottawatomie County Commission on Monday approved for publication a proposed 2021 budget with lower general fund spending and a lower property tax levy than the current fiscal year.
If approved, the general fund tax levy for fiscal year 2021 will be 27.429 mills — 0.529 mills below the current levy of 28.021 mills.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
The owner of a $100,000 home paying $322.24 in county taxes in 2020 would pay $315.43 in 2021.
Proposed general fund spending authority for 2021 is $34.1 million, compared to estimated expenditures of $34.4 million for the current fiscal year.
At the beginning of the budgeting process, Administrator Chad Kinsley said his goal — due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 — was to keep 2021 spending on par with the current fiscal year. Commissioners endorsed that goal.
Countywide expenditures in the proposed budget creep upward from $38.7 million to $40 million, but the overall tax levy would drop from 28.256 mills to 27.664 mills.
Pott County’s assessed valuation increased from $672.6 million in 2020, to $710.6 million for 2021.
A public hearing on the proposed budget has been scheduled for 10:35 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Sunflower Room of the Public Works Building at Westmoreland.