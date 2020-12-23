After months of financial uncertainty, improvements to the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Green Valley Road received the green light Monday.
Pottawatomie County Commissioners accepted the low bid of Ebert Construction, Wamego, after learning the Kansas Department of Transportation agreed to kick in another $250,000 for the project.
Ebert’s bid of $3.98 million was one of three submitted for the project earlier this month. The bid was below the revised engineer’s estimate of $4.2 million.
This was the second bid-letting for the project, which was temporarily shelved in late August when four bids — rejected by the commission — were at least 20% higher than the engineer’s estimate of $3.3 million.
Since then, KDOT has twice added another $250,000 toward construction, bringing its total commitment to $3 million.
Pott County’s total cost will be about $2.9 million, with $1.36 million already spent for engineering, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and condemnation proceedings.
Improvements will include additional turn lanes at the intersection and a reverse frontage road north of the highway designed to ease traffic congestion.
Construction is expected to begin this spring, probably around March when improvements to the Crown C Circle intersection to the west are slated to begin, according to Chad Kinsley, county administrator. Ebert Construction also was the successful bidder on the Crown C project.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Agreed to join Wabaunsee County in seeking a federal BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant of $11.5 million for repairs to the Belvue Bridge.
Wabaunsee County earlier this year was unsuccessful in its attempt to secure a BUILD grant to replace the entire bridge, but learned during the process that a smaller grant might be attainable.
“There is some optimism on the part of Wabaunsee County that there is a real shot at getting the grant,” Counselor John Watt told commissioners.
The two counties agreed in October to move forward with engineering to replace the bridge deck and rehabilitate the two steel girders in the substructure at an estimated cost of $7.5 million. The upgrade would add 40 years to the bridge’s life span, engineers estimate.
A second option considered but rejected in October was a design to replace the deck and add three new girders at an estimated cost of $11.4 million and adding 100 years to structure’s life span.
The BUILD grant application agreed to Monday would be to fund the second option.
“It’s common sense,” said Commissioner Greg Riat. “If we can make the bridge last twice as long at no additional cost to us, why wouldn’t we do it?”
Commissioner Pat Weixelman voted for the grant application, albeit reluctantly.
“I just get tired of changing,” Weixelman said. “It’s crazy. It’s just mind-boggling how we make a decision one week and it changes the next. I’m going to vote ‘aye’ but I’m not going to put another nickel into this thing if we don’t get it.”
Commissioner Dee McKee also voted for the grant application but reiterated her position against investing a large sum in a project which serves relatively few people in Pott County.
• Discussed whether or not the county should be involved in drainage issues along U.S. Highway 24 east of Excel Road.
Obstructions south of the highway and an undersized drainage structure under the Union Pacific Railroad cause water to pond north of the highway, hindering development.
Jack Allston, director of the Pott County Economic Development Corporation, said he learned from a UP contact that the railroad would work with the county when it develops a plan.
Watt, however, advised caution.
“Before you jump into this, you need to ask yourselves, ‘What is the role of the county?’” Watt said. “Is this a county project? Should taxpayers in other parts of the county be asked to help pay for this?”
Watt suggested that drainage issues are traditionally handled by impacted landowners who form a drainage district with taxing authority to rectify such issues.
Riat agreed. “Once you start this it never ends,” he said of the county-at-large paying for drainage improvements. “I’m building terraces this afternoon. Is the county paying for that, too?”
The commission is expected to revisit the issue in the coming weeks.
• Voted to negotiate with Robert Oliva for the position of public works administrator, replacing Peter Clark, who resigned the post recently.
Oliva was a finalist for the position following interviews with an administrative committee, and addressed a few questions from commissioners Monday.
Originally from the Hays area, Oliva spent 10 years as an engineering technician and eventually a senior engineering tech with KDOT in Phillips County. For the past 13 years, he has been road superintendent and oversees the fire department for Soldier Township in Shawnee County.
Following Clark’s retirement, the county decided the public works position was too expansive for a single person and split the post into two positions: administrator and county engineer.
Since Clark’s departure, Bartlett & West has been providing needed engineering services to the county.
• Reece Construction, Salina, was the apparent low bidder on a bridge replacement and realignment of McDonald Road. Reece’s bid of $477,736 was below the engineer’s estimate of $609,716.
Ebert Construction, Wamego, was the apparent low bidder on a bridge replacement project on Overland Road. Ebert’s bid of $138,585 was below the engineer’s estimate of $238,785.
The commission will act on the bids after they are reviewed BG Consultants, project engineer.
• Agreed to pay the McPherson firm administering the county’s CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) funds an additional $30,000, bringing the total cost to $64,728, or 75% of what the firm requested.
The accounting firm of Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Lloyd administered the more than $4.9 million received by the county through the federal legislation.
As of Monday, $4.57 million of that allocation had been paid to the county (49.04%), cities (7.21%), schools (19.69%) and businesses (24.06%), according to Kinsley. Another $119,604 is committed and $235,603 remains uncommitted, he said.
• Jennifer Merrow, emergency management director, said Shawnee County is seeking a grant to reimburse fire departments and volunteers who assisted with the Nov. 18 Bourbonnais Creek wildland fire near Rossville.
Pott County deployed 17 vehicles and 27 personnel to the fire, while two county businesses — J.B. Pearl and Midwest Concrete Materials — sent multiple water tenders.
The county’s MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Jeffrey Energy Center was also activated, allowing military helicopters to draw water from JEC lakes.
While the helicopters were grounded due to high winds, a fixed-wing tanker was deployed for water drops on the fire, Merrow said.