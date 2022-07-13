Pottawatomie County commissioners on Monday approved the annexation of the proposed location for Scorpion Biological Services Inc. into the city of Manhattan.
The 50-acre site located along Excel Road and Highway 24 is owned by Midwest Concrete Materials Inc.
Scorpion, a San Antonio-based company, intends to build a $650-million, 500,000-square-foot facility on that land.
John Adam, Manhattan’s assistant director of community development, presented the commissioners with details regarding the annexation. “If the county commission approves the resolution, the next step will be for the city commission to consider an ordinance to annex the land,” explained Adam.
Chad Kinsley, county administrator, confirmed that county staff had reviewed the request for annexation and concluded that the annexation “will not hinder or prevent the proper growth and development of the area”, therefore recommending the approval of the resolution.
Commissioner Dee McKee expressed concern regarding communication to the surrounding community.
“We have not had the opportunity to talk to the citizens of this area that have concerns about traffic, and concerns about what kind of company this is and so on,” McKee said.
Daryn Soldan, director of economic development with the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, assured McKee that a future meeting would take place when more information is gathered and questions can be best answered.
“Obviously that is a meeting we are committed to holding and being part of and bringing the appropriate parties to the table prior to any appropriation, anything being made as far as economic incentives. We are fully committed to making sure that meeting happens,” explained Soldan.
Such a meeting will likely be in late July.
Wage increase request
Ross Hill spoke on behalf of the county’s senior centers during public comments. Hill requested an increase of $1 per hour to supplemental wages for Area Agency on Aging employees. This would include cooks and psychology managers at the county senior centers.
“For the past 11 years, there has not been an increase in the county’s contribution to the wage. The last increase was on August 1, 2011,” Hill said.
“I apologize, because I have not been kept abreast of how that pay raise works,” said Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “I feel we’ve kind of overlooked these folks here. As far as I’m concerned, I’m good with a dollar, if not more.”
The commissioners will consider the request during budget discussions.
County shop HVAC
After dealing with insufficient cooling, the Pottawatomie County Fleet Maintenance Facility will soon get some relief from the heat with a new single HVAC unit for the office area. Employees have estimated that the office and the parts room temperatures often reach around 85 degrees. The new system will cost around $9,700, but BG Consultants has agreed to pay $4,500.
BG Consultants originally designed the building systems to maintain 78- to 80-degree temperatures for those areas of the building, and that design has not met the expectations of building staff.
“For us, our understanding is that our lack of documentation is a liability we have taken on through this process,” said Clint Hibbs, principal architect with BG consultants. “So, our company is willing to contribute up to $3,000 to assist in this remediation.” BG Consultants additionally donated 30 hours of work to the endeavor.
“Why don’t you make it $4,500, and we will call it even and call it a day?” Commissioner Greg Riat said.
“I can authorize that,” said Hibbs without hesitation.
With BG Consulting contributing $4,500, the commissioners agreed unanimously to have a 1-ton system installed.
In other business, the commissioners also agreed to renew a contract with First Class Cleaning Service, LLC. The cost of services remained the same at $48,200 per year.
Columbian traffic light
Bids were received from Ebert Construction and Bayer Construction for the traffic signal project at the intersection of Columbian Road and U.S. Highway 24.
Engineers estimated the project to cost $577,688. Bayer Construction submitted the lowest bid at $684,433.
County staff will review both bids and bring a final recommendation to the commissioners at a future meeting.
