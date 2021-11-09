Officials are considering adding a new ambulance station in north Riley County to reduce response times in rural areas.
David Adams, Riley County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) director, on Monday told commissioners he’s thinking about a potential station in the Leonardville area in north Riley County.
“What I’m thinking it would look like is an ambulance station that would have an ambulance, supplies, a crew of two persons, with sleeping quarters, and a kitchenette and living quarters,” said Adams.
Commissioner Greg McKinley supports building the station to cut down on response times for the north part of Riley County. “If we’re getting an architect lined up (for the EMS headquarters), then also line someone up to see what it’d be to put (a station) in Leonardville,” McKinley said.
Riley County EMS is currently soliciting architects to develop a new headquarters for the department. Officials said the current headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road doesn’t meet space needs.
In his update, Adams said the average response time to a north Riley County call is 20.34 minutes. He said the average response time would drop about 10 minutes if a fifth station is added, depending on the call location.
In north Riley County, EMS has responded to 227 emergency calls in 2021 through October.
Adams said he’s waiting on further direction from the commission before proceeding with any plans.