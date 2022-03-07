A wildfire started by a potato launcher burned more than 40 acres Saturday afternoon in Riley County.
Riley County Fire District No. 1 responded to a call at about 3:30 p.m. for a fire near the 6400 block of North 52nd Street, which is north of Keats and just west of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.
More than 20 volunteer firefighters and a crew from Manhattan Fire Department responded to the scene, officials said.
High winds caused the fire to spread quickly, said deputy fire chief John Martens of Riley County Fire District No. 1. He said no structures were lost, though several homes were threatened before firefighters contained the blaze.
“There was light fire damage to the exterior of one outbuilding,” Martens said. “It melted some siding. But folks were able to contain that. It was a very aggressive fire.”
Martens said the potato launcher was a homemade device made out of PVC pipe that uses a spark or flame and an accelerant such as hairspray to shoot a potato into the air.
“When people use potato launchers, there are some that use air, like a pneumatic,” he said. “Others will use a flammable propellant like hairspray. He said the flame likely started because there was incomplete combustion. “It didn’t completely go boom,” he said. “Then there were sparks or flame that made contact with the ground.”
He said the person who started the fire won’t face charges because it was unintentional and accidental.
But Martens said it was a bad day for an accidental fire because it was so dry and windy.
“There was no burning that day,” he said. “Also we were under a red flag warning, which is put out by the National Weather Service. We only have a few of those days each year. Saturday was one of those, so most departments in the area were busy. There was a lot of fire all over the state.”
At one point the blaze crossed from the south side of Tuttle Creek Boulevard to the north near the intersection with West 59th Street.
Riley County police helped with traffic control on Tuttle Creek Boulevard as visibility was low.
The fire was contained by about 5 p.m.
“RCPD helped, and they did a great job,” Martens said. “When people see smoke like that, the best thing to do is slow down so we don’t face extra danger.”