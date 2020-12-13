The U.S. Postal Service has been in the spotlight for much of this year, and the holiday season is bringing it to the forefront again.
People are ordering more items online during the coronavirus pandemic, and that trend is heightened as people order gifts for family and friends. Mark Inglett of the Postal Service’s strategic communications department in Kansas City, said they were prepared for an increased workload but have been able to adjust.
“We anticipated this volume but this has been quite a challenging year,” Inglett said.
Inglett said they have hired more staff and deployed more delivery vehicles to help with the holiday volume and are expecting to handle more packages than in a normal year.
“We think it will be unprecedented,” he said.
He said the service Click-N-Ship has been used more this year, and he encouraged people to use it to speed up shipping time.
People can access it through the post office website to print package labels at home and schedule a pick-up time with a carrier.
“Once people use them, they will use these for a long time, even after COVID,” Inglett said.
He also said even small things like leaving porch lights on for a bit longer and keeping pets inside can help smooth the process for carriers.
Inglett said they have worked to keep staff safe by providing things like mask and hand sanitizer, as well as steps like setting packages on a doorstep rather than knocking on the door at delivery.
Despite the challenges, Inglett said the Postal Service has been proud of its performance during the pandemic, including a presidential election that saw a disproportionate number of mail-in ballots sent.
“We take it very seriously,” he said.