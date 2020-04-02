Another Riley County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs announced the new case via telephone Thursday morning at the Riley County Commission meeting. There are 12 pending tests from Riley County, Gibbs said, which includes some from Fort Riley.
This brings the total number of positive cases to seven in Riley County.
Gibbs said officials learned about the positive case Wednesday night. She did not release details of the person’s residence, gender or age.
Officials are monitoring 27 people. There have been 70 negative tests from Riley County so far.
As of Wednesday, Pottawatomie County has two positive cases.
Gibbs said the local swabbing station is seeing more people coming through to get tested.
“The system is working really well,” Gibbs said about the swabbing station.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for more information.