Three more positive tests have brought Riley County’s total of confirmed coronavirus cases up to eight.
The recent cases involve a 42-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. Officials did not give any information on the eighth case, which was confirmed to The Mercury Thursday afternoon by Vivienne Uccello, lead public information officer. She said that person tested positive on Wednesday.
Previously, Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, announced Thursday morning that a 42-year-old Riley County woman contracted the virus. She also announced Wednesday afternoon that a 41-year-old Riley County man tested positive for the virus. The person went to the local swabbing station this week, Gibbs said.
Officials said the cases are travel-related, and there is no evidence of community spread.
Two of the people who tested positive for the virus are being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. There are nine pending tests and health officials are monitoring 28 people. There has been a total of 70 negative tests from Riley County so far.
Uccello said officials are moving their daily coronavirus update to digital means on Zoom, which will be posted online for people to see. People can ask questions on Facebook as it will broadcast live there.
Kurt Moldrup, assistant director of the Riley County Police Department, said Wednesday that RCPD is sending out notices to open businesses from Gibbs letting these businesses know they must close in 24 hours. He didn’t name the businesses or say how many businesses received the notice. Officers will follow up on those notices.
People in the community who want to donate non-food items can call the Manhattan Emergency Shelter at 785-537-3113. People can donate medical supplies, like masks, by calling the Mercy Community Health Foundation at 785-587-5462.
In addition to the Riley County cases, there are two cases in Pottawatomie County.
As of noon Thursday, there were 552 confirmed cases of the virus in Kansas with 13 deaths and 138 people are in the hospital, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.