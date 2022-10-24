The annual K-State homecoming parade is less than a week away, so this week K-State's sororities and fraternities are taking part in a time-honored tradition: making a float for the parade
Delta Delta Delta (also known as Tri-Delta), Acacia, Theta XI and Alpha Omega Epsilon are paired for homecoming, so they are working together to create their float. It's Alice in Wonderland-themed this year to match the homecoming theme, Wildcat Dreams.
“We chose Alice in Wonderland because it’s like she was in a dream the whole movie and with all the different categories, it just seemed like the best creative option,” said Lydia Davis, a junior and member of Tri-Delta.
Davis said they are doing the teacup scene from the movie because it required less “pomping” and would be a scene that most people would recognize. Pomping is an essential part of float-making. Traditionally, float-makers use small pieces of tissue paper and glue them to a structure, which oftentimes is chicken wire. This creates big, fluffy-looking 3-D scenes and figures on the float.
David said many hours are spent pomping, to make the finished product look good. Some greek houses require members to do a certain number of hours of pomping in order to get everything done in time for the parade.
“I think it was two (hours) for seniors, three for juniors, and then six to eight for freshmen and sophomores,” Davis said.
Braden Black, junior and president of Acacia, said the fraternity has the pomping stored at its house. Soon they plan to start working on the construction of the trailer. Then they'll finish pomping and setting up other props.
Black said the fraternity would have 10-20 members work on float construction for two to three hours per day and another 10 guys do two to three hours of pomping each day to get it done.
He said a tricky thing about homecoming is coordination because one person usually does all the communication for the entire group, and nobody’s schedules are lined up.
“I think we’re starting to get the hang of it,” Black said Friday. “I know we’re about a week out, but I think we will really kick it into that higher gear.”
Davis said among the four houses, members have delegated tasks to get ready for homecoming week. Davis said she is more in charge of Wildcat Request Live and Pant the Chant because there are a lot of Classy Cats in Tri-Delta, and it made more sense. Theta Xi was in charge of the homecoming 5K, while Acacia has been taking the lead on pomping.
Davis said homecoming is a chance to recognize the alumni and the history of the school.
“I think it’s a really good way for the freshmen to get involved because in sororities, freshman don’t really live in (the house),” Davis said.
Black said homecoming makes the greek community at K-State come together.
“I think it’s really cool that you have groups of houses that are able to create these products of dancing, pomping, floats and all that stuff,” he said. “I think it’s cool that all of the work the houses are put into this is kind of displayed around campus and Manhattan.”