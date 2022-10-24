The annual K-State homecoming parade is less than a week away, so this week K-State's sororities and fraternities are taking part in a time-honored tradition: making a float for the parade

Delta Delta Delta (also known as Tri-Delta), Acacia, Theta XI and Alpha Omega Epsilon are paired for homecoming, so they are working together to create their float. It's Alice in Wonderland-themed this year to match the homecoming theme, Wildcat Dreams.