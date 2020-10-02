A Manhattan man is in critical condition after being shot by officers early Friday morning in north Manhattan.
Riley County police responded to a 911 call from a man saying a family member had fired a gun and threatened to shoot him at 7:48 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Freeman Road near Tuttle Cove Road.
Officials said when officers arrived on scene, they determined the 41-year-old man threatening to shoot was experiencing a mental health crisis. RCPD called a mental health co-responder to assist with the situation, and the person arrived around 9 p.m.
Riley County EMS, RCPD’s Emergency Response Unit and representatives from Fort Riley also responded.
RCPD put out a warning to the public to avoid the area and closed nearby roads just before 9 p.m.
Crisis negotiators spoke with the man to try to resolve the incident peacefully, and some emergency responders began leaving the scene shortly after midnight when the situation had de-escalated.
However, an officer who remained on scene reported around 12:30 a.m. that the man had fired his gun again and more units returned to the area.
Officials said officers left the immediate scene again around 1 a.m. to try to de-escalate the situation but remained nearby as a precaution.
At 1:38 a.m. the man threatened to shoot his family member again, which is when two RCPD officers fired at him.
The man sustained life-threatening injuries, officials said, and EMS initially took him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan before flying him to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment.
“Police officers and officials from Fort Riley Riley worked diligently to de-escalate the crisis and get the man the help he needed,” RCPD Director Dennis Butler said in a statement. “Tragically, this did not happen and I pray for his full recovery.”
Per department policy, the two officers who fired at the man have been placed on administrative leave.
Officials said the Lawrence Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident to ensure transparency and an impartial investigation.