Police believe a man linked to a recent double homicide in Junction City may have been in the Manhattan area recently.
Junction City and Riley County police are attempting to locate Nathaniel Roderick Holmes, 21, who is wanted on a Geary County warrant for two counts of first-degree murder.
Officers also want to speak to a man who goes by the name “J” as a person of interest.
The charges are related to the May 8 deaths of two Junction City men, Dillon Spencer, 21, and Aaron Villareal, 19.
JCPD responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 800 W. 11th St. at 1:50 a.m. and found Spencer and Villareal dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Police ask that anyone with information related to the location or identification of these individuals contact Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 or leave an anonymous online tip at https://www.p3tips.com/drill.aspx. If you see either man, you should not approach them but call 911.