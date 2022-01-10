After shooting Tanner Zamecnik, Richard Goens told the friend driving the getaway car that Goens said, “I think I just shot that guy,” a police officer said Wednesday in court.
The officer, Detective Jayson Hubbard of the Riley County Police Department, took the stand Monday on the second day of testimony. Goens, 31, is accused of first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and distribution/possession of drugs.
Police say Goens shot Zamecnik during a drug deal gone bad.
Hubbard conducted interviews with Shamar Sutton, who allegedly was the driver of the vehicle. Sutton talked to the detective early in the morning of Nov. 2, 2019, and then spoke to detectives on Nov. 7, 2019. Between the two interviews, Hubbard said Sutton’s story changed.
Sutton originally refused to talk to the police, but later agreed to an interview. At the beginning of the first interview, Sutton told Hubbard he had just gone to pick up Goens from Park Place Apartments, where the incident took place.
Sutton also told Hubbard that he had taken Goens and two others — brothers Dylan and Jaylon Hitsman, who previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges for their involvement — to Park Place. Sutton said he did not know who the Hitsman brothers were and did not know why they were going. He also told police he had not heard a gunshot but did see the weapon Goens used and took Goens back to his residence after the shooting.
During the Nov. 7 interview, Hubbard had gone back to Sutton to find out if he knew the location of the gun used to shoot Zamecnik. Hubbard said Sutton told him he did not know where the weapon was. Sutton further told police he had gone to Goens’ apartment prior to the incident to get marijuana from Goens; but Goens did not have enough. Sutton also said Goens used Sutton’s phone to communicate with Dylan Hitsman about the drug deal, and Sutton allowed police access his phone records for evidence.
Riley County Police Detective Tanner Monroe also took the witness stand. He conducted an initial interview with Jaylon Hitsman and extracted data from Zamecnik’s phone as evidence.
Monroe conducted the initial interview with Jaylon Hitsman on Nov. 1, 2019.
During the interview, Jaylon gave overall details of what happened that night. Jaylon provided the address for the apartments to Monroe via Google Maps. Jaylon told Monroe that Goens had a gun and it was pointed at Jaylon’s lap when Goens demanded marijuana from Zamecnik.
Monroe also went through Zamecnik’s phone to collect phone and social media records of the events that took place. Monroe said he found Snapchat “stories” of the weed Zamecnik was selling. Snapchat is a social media application in which people share short videos. Snapchat “stories” are posts (with photos or videos) that are only available temporarily. Dylan Hitsman had viewed Zamecnik’s story, and Zamecnik messaged Hitsman, giving prices for different amounts of marijuana that could be purchased.
Judge Grant Bannister is presiding over the case, the trial will continue on Tuesday.