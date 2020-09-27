ARRESTS
- Charles Edward William Elliott, 36, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 62, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Steven Leroy Diaz, 67, 1007 Yuma St. No. 1, for flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, transporting an open container, motor carrier liability insurance required. Confined on $8,500 bond.
- Jonathan Thomas Lohe, 39, 518 Yuma St. #B, for probation violation and criminal trespass. Confined on $2,593.53 bond.
- Lemuel Geovani Espinosa, 30, 2015 Frazier St. Galena, Kansas, for uniform criminal extradition. Confined with no bond.
- Raequan Quayshone Robinson, 22, 730 Allen Rd. No. 21, failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Bradley Richard McGuire, 31, 1947 College Heights Rd. C3, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.