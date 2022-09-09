ARRESTS

  • Codi Kimberly Stroup, 23, Puyallup, Wash., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Jesse Jack Rogers, 38, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Francis Jerimyh Jackson, 31, Denver, for aggravated assault. Confined on $10,000 bond.
  • Shaelyn Marie Schadel, 26, Wamego, for failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
  • Arnold Antonio Deleon, 68, Cleburn, Texas, for parole violation. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Andrew Martin Litke, 39, Topeka, for probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.