Codi Kimberly Stroup, 23, Puyallup, Wash., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Jesse Jack Rogers, 38, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
Francis Jerimyh Jackson, 31, Denver, for aggravated assault. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Shaelyn Marie Schadel, 26, Wamego, for failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Arnold Antonio Deleon, 68, Cleburn, Texas, for parole violation. Confined on $500 bond.
Andrew Martin Litke, 39, Topeka, for probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 9600 block of Windy Hill Road off of Tuttle Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene, they found an ATV driven by Steven Salzman, 62, of Leonardville had hit a Riley County Fire District No. 1 apparatus while driving through the area of a brush fire they were responding to. Salzman was transported to Via Christi for treatment of non-life-threatening facial and leg injuries.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2 p.m. Thursday at Manhattan High School. USD 383 reported several men's restrooms were vandalized with graffiti. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
Francis Jackson, 33, of Denver was arrested Thursday after being transported from the Denver County Jail in Denver, Colorado, on Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated assault. The arrest stems from a Jan. 1, 2016, incident where it was reported he tried to stab a 36-year-old man with a knife in the alley behind O'Malley's bar in Aggieville around 2 a.m. No injuries were reported. Jackson remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $10,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 10:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Claflin Road and North Manhattan Avenue in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2019 Volkswagon Jetta driven by Dane Imhoff, 18, of Manhattan had turned left from N. Manhattan onto Claflin and hit a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle driven by August Gelting, 21, of Fort Riley. Gelting was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a collapsed lung.
Officers filed a report for theft and domestic battery at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Manhattan. A 43-year-old woman reported a 32-year-old man she knew hit her and stole her blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,500.