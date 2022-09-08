Samantha Jane Harris, 36, 1218 Bertrand St., for burglary, failure to appear. Confined on $3,040 bond.
Matthew Sloan Spooner, 37, 2013 College Heights Road, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for indecent liberties with a child at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. A 14-year-old girl was listed as the victim and a 14-year-old boy known to her was listed as the suspect. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers were called to Manhattan High School at 2 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the report of a runaway student. After the student was located at a residence near the school, she ran from officers back towards the school then bit and kicked an officer when they made contact with her. Isis Aireyona Arthington, 16, of Manhattan was then arrested for battery on LEO and interference with LEO. She was processed through juvenile intake and transported to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City. No weapons were involved in this incident.
Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Houston Street in Manhattan. A 40-year-old woman reported a check worth approximately $580 she had previously lost was cashed by an unknown person. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Police arrested Richard Aron Lowry, 24, of 727 Griffith Drive No. 2, for aggravated burglary after police say he entered a sleeping man's house and stole a variety of items. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at midnight Wednesday in the 700 block of Griffith Drive in Manhattan. A 59-year-old man reported Lowry, who he knew, entered his apartment while he was asleep and stole miscellaneous power and hand tools worth approximately $500. Police located Lowry nearby shortly after. Lowry remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $50,000.