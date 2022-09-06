Yuriy Michael Kohl, 20, 520 Rio Hondo Way No. 202, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Christopher Randal Brown, 28, Burnsville, Minnesota, for failure to appear. Released on $15,000 bond.
Amanda Leigh Massoli, 32, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Henry Simon Hayman, 20, Great Bend, for battery. Confined on $750 bond.
Dennis Leroy Maurice Alxoc, 36, distribution of opiates, opium, narcotic, stimulants or heroin; disorderly conduct; and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $10,000 bond.
David Mack Swiggert, 55, homeless, for disorderly conduct, battery on law enforcement officer. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Theodore Joseph Chell, 36, Kansas City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Christopher Allen Powell, 38, homeless, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Peyton Elizabeth Reynolds, 20, Wichita, interference with a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a driver’s license. Released on $500.
Chad Nathan Chambers, 20, Olathe, for DUI. Released on $2,500 bond.
Justin Francis Rounbehler, 23, Olathe, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
Trayton Fredrick Claycamp, 18, Blue Rapids, for liquor purchase, interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $2,000 bond.
Blake Morton Miller, 23, 730 Allen Road No. 1, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
Courtney Leonard Harris, 21, Junction City, aggravated robbery. Confined on $50,000 bond.
Elias William Jene Pfeiffer, 22, Green, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Ashley Marie Arvill Erskin, 21, Green, domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Edward William Schilling, 79, Leobardville, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
Brently Steven Crider, 23, 1016 Moro St., for probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.
NOTICES TOAPPEAR
Reagan Cashion, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1127 Moro St; Tubby’s Sports Bar.
Andrew Hennessey, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1127 Moro St; Tubby’s Sports Bar.
Makenna Kueh, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 10th and Kearney St.
Ryan Allgeier, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in 1000 block N. 10th St.
Michael Hill, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at North Ninth and Ratone St.
Jenna Mauler, 20, Manhattan for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1006 Laramie St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of N. Ninth St. in Manhattan. A 52-year-old man reported a 38-year-old man damaged his skate ramp. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200.
Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana, and interference with a law-enforcement officer at 1 a.m Saturday in the 1400 block of College Avenue in Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported a 21-year-old man was at the victim’s apartment at “The Pointe” when he stole cash from him, leading to a fight between the two. Officers were called to the scene with the report of a disturbance and witnessed Courtney Harris, 21, of Junction City running away. Harris jumped over a second-story railing and ran from officers but was detained shortly after in the immediate area. Harris was transported to Via Christi for examination of his injuries from the fall and arrested in connection to the incident for aggravated robbery after being medically cleared. Harris remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $50,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his red Apple iPhone 13 was stolen while at Tubby’s Bar. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.