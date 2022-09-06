ARRESTS

  • Yuriy Michael Kohl, 20, 520 Rio Hondo Way No. 202, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Christopher Randal Brown, 28, Burnsville, Minnesota, for failure to appear. Released on $15,000 bond.
  • Amanda Leigh Massoli, 32, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Henry Simon Hayman, 20, Great Bend, for battery. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Dennis Leroy Maurice Alxoc, 36, distribution of opiates, opium, narcotic, stimulants or heroin; disorderly conduct; and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $10,000 bond.
  • David Mack Swiggert, 55, homeless, for disorderly conduct, battery on law enforcement officer. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Theodore Joseph Chell, 36, Kansas City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Christopher Allen Powell, 38, homeless, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Peyton Elizabeth Reynolds, 20, Wichita, interference with a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a driver’s license. Released on $500.
  • Chad Nathan Chambers, 20, Olathe, for DUI. Released on $2,500 bond.
  • Justin Francis Rounbehler, 23, Olathe, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Trayton Fredrick Claycamp, 18, Blue Rapids, for liquor purchase, interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Blake Morton Miller, 23, 730 Allen Road No. 1, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Courtney Leonard Harris, 21, Junction City, aggravated robbery. Confined on $50,000 bond.
  • Elias William Jene Pfeiffer, 22, Green, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Ashley Marie Arvill Erskin, 21, Green, domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Edward William Schilling, 79, Leobardville, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Brently Steven Crider, 23, 1016 Moro St., for probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.