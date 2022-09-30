ARRESTS

  • Syncere Lee Jones, 21, 530 Pierre St No. 3, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
  • Deborah Ann Young, 36, 906 Vattier St. No. B, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Benjamin Boyd Hemmen, 44, Overland Park, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Neassa Jo Thomas, 18, 1529 Humboldt St., for distributing certain stimulants, possession of stimulant, and distribution or possession w/intent to distribute drug for illegal use. Held on $25,000 bond.
  • Bengino David Aquino Jr, 38, 311 North Ninth St., for distributing certain stimulants, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of opiate, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $41,000 bond.
  • Bryce Christopher Johnson Jones, 20, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.