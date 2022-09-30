Syncere Lee Jones, 21, 530 Pierre St No. 3, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
Deborah Ann Young, 36, 906 Vattier St. No. B, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Benjamin Boyd Hemmen, 44, Overland Park, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Neassa Jo Thomas, 18, 1529 Humboldt St., for distributing certain stimulants, possession of stimulant, and distribution or possession w/intent to distribute drug for illegal use. Held on $25,000 bond.
Bengino David Aquino Jr, 38, 311 North Ninth St., for distributing certain stimulants, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of opiate, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $41,000 bond.
Bryce Christopher Johnson Jones, 20, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Brett Ward, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor while at Porter's Bar and Deli, 706 North Manhattan Ave.
Paige Bussone, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor while at 1200 block of North Juliette Avenue.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of Blue River Hills Rd. A 72-year-old woman reported her black Carry-On utility trailer was stolen from her property sometime between September 21 and 27. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan. A 59-year-old man reported a 34-year-old woman stole his tan 2005 Buick Century. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. The car and suspect were later located by the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Northfield Rd. in Manhattan. A 32-year-old man reported a 30-year-old man stole his Xbox Series X. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. The Xbox was later recovered and returned to the victim.
Police issued a notice to appear to Ashley Reyes, 25, of Manhattan, for an unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits. Officers filed a report for unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Highland Ridge Drive in Manhattan. Police said Reyes shot a single round off in city limits.