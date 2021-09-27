ARRESTS
- Mason Hunter Walker, 21, Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Free on $500 bond.
- Adam Dale Riekenberg, 20, 1124 Ratone St., for failure to appear. Free on $163 bond.
- Michael Eugene Powell Jr., 26, Ogden, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
- Kate Louise Molitor, 19, 1819 Todd Road, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
- Paul McDowell Demere, 59, 415 North 10th St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Free on $300 bond.
- Jessie Daniel Kopietz, 29, 1523 Pierre St., for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
- Zackery Cordell Langston, 30, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Kendall Kabarr Young, 26, Topeka, for parole violation. Free with no bond listed.
- Thomas Keith Truesdale, 24, 4480 Tuttle Creek Blvd., for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.
- Cassandra Tanel Anderson, 39, Riley, for transporting an open container and DUI. Free on $750 bond.
- Adrian Patton Keeling, 41, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Louisa Diane Bowling, 19, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
- Cole Howard Cheever, 38, 3203 Driftwood Drive, for disorderly conduct. Free on $500 bond.
- Mohamed Abdelmalik Dafalla, 29, Ogden, for driving while suspended. Free on $3,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Brady Pellman, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and unlawful use of license at 10:35 p.m. Saturday at 7even8ight5ive, 710 North Manhattan Ave.
- Keely Hollis, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and unlawful use of license at 11:55 p.m. Saturday at O’Malley’s Alley, 1210 Moro St.
- Paige Easton, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and unlawful use of license at 10:53 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 North Manhattan Ave.
- Emily Chapman, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11:55 p.m. Friday at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Krystle Williams, 32, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana at 7:22 p.m. Thursday at North 10th Street and Bluemont Avenue.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9:07 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Laramie Street in Manhattan. A 27-year-old woman reported an unknown person “keyed” her car. The total estimated loss associated with this case is at or under $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 2:29 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Stone Drive in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a dead 63-year-old female. The investigation is underway. No foul play is suspected at this time.
- Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property at 4:35 a.m. Sunday in 800 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan. A 41-year-old man, a 66-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman reported an unknown person fired a gun causing damage to a building. No injuries were reported. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $50. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal use of a financial card at 8:16 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of College Avenue in Manhattan. An 18-year-old man, Walmart and Walgreens reported an unknown man entered the 18-year-old’s unlocked truck and stole his wallet containing cash and financial cards, Leupold binoculars and two pairs of black Rayban sunglasses. The unknown man then used a stolen financial card to make purchases at Walmart and Walgreens. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $2,544. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 12:03 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Osage Street in Manhattan. A 41-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his black 1981 Kawasaki KZ650 motorcycle. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:08 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan. A 75-year-old woman reported an unknown woman stole her blue Vera Wang purse containing cash and financial cards while she had set the purse on the ground. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 3:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan. A 76-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his red 2005 Dodge Ram with the keys left inside. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $4,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.