Richard Lee Coates, 52, 1729 Fairchild Ave., for DUI. Held on $1,500 bond.
Crystal Rae Francis, 39, 2901 Princeton Place, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Jeffrey Dakota Long, 21, 101 West Grandview Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Shanna Sheree Zoeller, 41, Junction City, for failure to appear. Held, no bond listed.
Donte Rayvon Roberts, 39, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Oscar Fernandy Ramos Benavides, 41, Alta Vista, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Amanda Michelle Cathart, 37, 8171 Frogg Holler, for probation violation. Released on $250 bond.
Andrew Coleman Jones, 43, 4001 Tuttle Creek Blvd., for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.
Daniel Francis Lee, 38, 956 South Collins Lane, for battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
Ronald Darius Saunders, 22, Leawood, for aggravated domestic battery, failure to appear and violate protection order. Held on $16,000 bond.
Malcolm Theodore Wooten, 29, Waterville, for possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of court order, interference with law enforcement officer (LEO) and battery on LEO. Held on $7,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Nathaniel Carter, 21, Manhattan, for furnishing alcohol to minor while at Fat’s Bar and Grill, 1209 Laramie St.
Esneyder Hernandez, 20, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor while at 1200 block of Laramie St.
Ethan Torres, 19, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor and possession of an open container while at 1200 block of Laramie St.
Kendyl Cook, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor and unlawful use of license while at Fat’s Bar and Grill, 1209 Laramie St.
Lily Rodlund, 18, Stillwell, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor and unlawful use of license while at Fat’s Bar and Grill, 1209 Laramie St.
Lilian Jordan, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor and unlawful use of license while at Fat’s Bar and Grill, 1209 Laramie St.
Milly Daugherty, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor while at 1201 North 12th St.
Nathan Ten Kate, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor while at 1200 block of North St.
Logan Jimenez, 22, Manhattan, for hosting underage drinking and unnecessary noise standard while at 1201 North 12 St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 10 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Kanza Place in Manhattan. A 39-year-old man reported an 18-year-old man stole his 2011 Honda CRZ with a laptop inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $8,500.
Officers filed a report for fraud at 6:15 p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman reported she was scammed through Facebook and sent $660 to an unknown person and didn’t receive it back. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Northview Dr. in Manhattan. A 28-year-old woman reported a window to her home was broken. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for robbery at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported an unknown man stole a bracelet from her. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 43-year-old woman reported a 38-year-old man threatened her with a screwdriver.
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Bertrand St. in Manhattan. A 63-year-old man reported the catalytic converter on his truck was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property (domestic-related) at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 24-year-old woman reported a 30-year-old man damaged her HP laptop. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.
Officers filed a report for battery at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old woman reported a 22-year-old woman punched her in the face.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Murray Rd. in Manhattan. Two women — ages 26 and 61 — reported their storage units were broken into and golf clubs, a terrarium, and a bowl were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $660. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Fifteenth St. in Ogden. A 44-year-old man reported a 24-year-old man stole his 1998 Dodge Dakota with the keys inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is unknown at this time. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Police on Sunday arrested Ronald Darius Saunders, 22, Leawood, for aggravated domestic battery, failure to appear and violating a protection order. Officers filed a report at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. Officers said a fight occurred between Saunders and an 18-year-old woman. Police didn’t arrest the woman. Saunders remains confined in the Riley County Jail on $16,000 bond.