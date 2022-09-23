Marlo Christina Hoffman, 53, Leonardville, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
John Hunter Layfield, 22, 501 Stone Drive No. 1216, for driving under the influence. Released on $750 bond.
Aldair Santos-Ines, 21, Ogden, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
Chance Doyle Callaway, 29, 1604 Hill Valley Drive, for probation violation and failure to appear. Released on $10,250 bond.
Tyler Dean Wilson, 32, 5554 Stonecrest Court, for probation violation. Held, no bond listed.
Zhoee Jayde Lopez, 18, 2205 Northview Drive, for probation violation. Released on $500 bond.
Kurtis Hayes Rich, 25, 510 Osage St. No. 4, for domestic battery, criminal restraint and criminal damage to property. Held on $10,000 bond.
Daniel Raymond Reyes, 40, 5204 Terra Heights Drive, for failure to appear. Held on $2,000 bond.
Calvin Deon Amacker Jr., 22, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
Luis Alfredo Martinez, 31, Topeka, for violating protection order. Held on $6,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 8:36 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Skyway Drive in Manhattan. A 34-year-old man reported an unknown person damaged his 1989 Jeep Wrangler. The estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Catalpa Circle in Manhattan. A 37-year-old man reported that three people he knew took a wedding ring and external hard drive from his residence while delivering property from moving. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,700.
Officers filed a report for rape at 7:59 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan. A 13-year-old girl reported a 15-year-old boy she knew raped her. Because of the nature of the crime reported, police said no additional information will be released.