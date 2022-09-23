ARRESTS

  • Marlo Christina Hoffman, 53, Leonardville, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • John Hunter Layfield, 22, 501 Stone Drive No. 1216, for driving under the influence. Released on $750 bond.
  • Aldair Santos-Ines, 21, Ogden, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Chance Doyle Callaway, 29, 1604 Hill Valley Drive, for probation violation and failure to appear. Released on $10,250 bond.
  • Tyler Dean Wilson, 32, 5554 Stonecrest Court, for probation violation. Held, no bond listed.
  • Zhoee Jayde Lopez, 18, 2205 Northview Drive, for probation violation. Released on $500 bond.
  • Kurtis Hayes Rich, 25, 510 Osage St. No. 4, for domestic battery, criminal restraint and criminal damage to property. Held on $10,000 bond.
  • Daniel Raymond Reyes, 40, 5204 Terra Heights Drive, for failure to appear. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Calvin Deon Amacker Jr., 22, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
  • Luis Alfredo Martinez, 31, Topeka, for violating protection order. Held on $6,000 bond.