ARRESTS

  • Sasha Deanna Dillard, 29, 501 Stone Drive No. 1109, for failure to appear. Confined on $259 bond.
  • Arturo Jr Ortega III, 24, 1415 Normandy Drive No. 17, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
  • Wilson Rodriguez Rojas, 17, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 198, for failure to appear. Released on $223 bond.
  • Joshua Edward Stepney, 32, 620 Kearney St B, for criminal damage to property, stalking, harassment by telecom device, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. Confined on $10,000 bond.
  • Lance Edward Viar, 53, Salina, for probation violation. Released with no bond listed.
  • Noah Christian Smith, 22, homeless, for violating protection order, stalking and harassment by telecom device. Confined on $95,000 bond.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for theft at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan. A 21-year-old reported an unknown person stole his black 1998 Chevy C15 that was unlocked with the keys in the ignition. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,460. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a dead 66-year-old man. The investigation is underway. No foul play is suspected at this time.
  • Officers filed a report for theft at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Fifth Street in Manhattan. A 25-year-old man reported an unknown person stole a box of Magic cards. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers filed a report for theft at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Place in Manhattan. A 35-year-old woman reported a 31-year-old woman stole her white Apple iPhone 11 Pro. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,000. 