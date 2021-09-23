Sasha Deanna Dillard, 29, 501 Stone Drive No. 1109, for failure to appear. Confined on $259 bond.
Arturo Jr Ortega III, 24, 1415 Normandy Drive No. 17, for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Wilson Rodriguez Rojas, 17, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 198, for failure to appear. Released on $223 bond.
Joshua Edward Stepney, 32, 620 Kearney St B, for criminal damage to property, stalking, harassment by telecom device, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Lance Edward Viar, 53, Salina, for probation violation. Released with no bond listed.
Noah Christian Smith, 22, homeless, for violating protection order, stalking and harassment by telecom device. Confined on $95,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan. A 21-year-old reported an unknown person stole his black 1998 Chevy C15 that was unlocked with the keys in the ignition. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,460. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a dead 66-year-old man. The investigation is underway. No foul play is suspected at this time.
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Fifth Street in Manhattan. A 25-year-old man reported an unknown person stole a box of Magic cards. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Place in Manhattan. A 35-year-old woman reported a 31-year-old woman stole her white Apple iPhone 11 Pro. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,000.