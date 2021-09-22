ARRESTS

  • Noah Christian Smith, 22, 1010 Laramie St No. 1, for interference with a law enforcement officer, stalking, violating a protection order, harassment by telecom device and possession of opiate. Confined on no bond.
  • Logan Beck Callahan, 19, 1508 Oxford Place No. 14, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
  • Rachelle Diane Santiago, 54, 715 Allison Ave No. 6, for criminal trespass. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Logan Beck Callahan, 19, 1508 Oxford Place No. 14, for failure to appear. Released on $250 bond.
  • Michael Edward Smith, 47, homeless, for parole violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Tyler Aaron Dexter Morelan, 27, Kansas City, Missouri, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Free with no bond listed.
  • Bobby Lynn Parkhurst, 42, St. Marys, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.

NOTICE TO APPEAR

  • Joshua Griffiths, 30, for possession of open container in public at 10:55 p.m. July 29 in the 1200 block of Moro Street

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for theft at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Manhattan Avenue in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his matte black Palomar GT Hardtail bicycle. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers filed a report for theft at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Stone Pointe Drive in Manhattan. A 78-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his green John Deere riding lawnmower. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Rock Ford Avenue in Manhattan When officers arrived on scene, they found a dead 76-year-old man. The investigation is underway. No foul play is suspected.