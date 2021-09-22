Noah Christian Smith, 22, 1010 Laramie St No. 1, for interference with a law enforcement officer, stalking, violating a protection order, harassment by telecom device and possession of opiate. Confined on no bond.
Logan Beck Callahan, 19, 1508 Oxford Place No. 14, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
Rachelle Diane Santiago, 54, 715 Allison Ave No. 6, for criminal trespass. Released on $1,000 bond.
Logan Beck Callahan, 19, 1508 Oxford Place No. 14, for failure to appear. Released on $250 bond.
Michael Edward Smith, 47, homeless, for parole violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Tyler Aaron Dexter Morelan, 27, Kansas City, Missouri, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Free with no bond listed.
Bobby Lynn Parkhurst, 42, St. Marys, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Joshua Griffiths, 30, for possession of open container in public at 10:55 p.m. July 29 in the 1200 block of Moro Street
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Manhattan Avenue in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his matte black Palomar GT Hardtail bicycle. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Stone Pointe Drive in Manhattan. A 78-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his green John Deere riding lawnmower. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Rock Ford Avenue in Manhattan When officers arrived on scene, they found a dead 76-year-old man. The investigation is underway. No foul play is suspected.