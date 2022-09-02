Evan Thomas McNeese, 32, Junction City, for stalking, criminal trespass. Released on $3,000 bond.
Conner Patrick Murphy, 24, 514 Admiral Way No. 305, disorderly conduct. Released on $750 bond.
Trevor W Henning, 22, 1500 Harry Road, for disorderly conduct. Released on $750 bond.
Damond Tirial Russell, 21, 2301 Candlewood Drive No. 2, for domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Released on $3,000 bond.
Gerardo Daniel Hernandez, 26, Fort Riley, 26, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
Kelsey Marie Stoddard, 28, Ogden, for probation violation. Released on $250 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for rape at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported a 22-year-old man known to her raped her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers responded to a fight in progress at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. Officers arrested Trevor W. Henning, 22, of Manhattan, for disorderly conduct after observing him kicking a 21-year-old man on the ground in front of Yard Bar. Cameron Vikander, 22, of Manhattan, was issued a notice to appear for disorderly conduct for participation in the fight before officers arrived on scene. The victim did not require medical attention. Henning was issued a total bond of $750 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Offices responded to a fight in progress at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. Officers arrested Conner Murphy, 24, of Manhattan for disorderly conduct after observing him punch a 21-year-old man in the head in the alley between O'Malley's and Olson's Shoe Service. The victim did not require medical attention. Murphy was issued a total bond of $750 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.