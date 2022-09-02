ARRESTS

  • Evan Thomas McNeese, 32, Junction City, for stalking, criminal trespass. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Conner Patrick Murphy, 24, 514 Admiral Way No. 305, disorderly conduct. Released on $750 bond.
  • Trevor W Henning, 22, 1500 Harry Road, for disorderly conduct. Released on $750 bond.
  • Damond Tirial Russell, 21, 2301 Candlewood Drive No. 2, for domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Gerardo Daniel Hernandez, 26, Fort Riley, 26, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
  • Kelsey Marie Stoddard, 28, Ogden, for probation violation. Released on $250 bond.