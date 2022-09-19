Jedidiah William Weissman, 19, 2309 Anderson Ave., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Keandre Marcquis Hopkins, 24, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Kelsey Nicole Fenner, 33, 3801 Moosewood Circle, for aggravated assault, domestic battery and prevent reporting of victimization. Released on $9,000 bond.
Brock Anthony Baker Odell, 32, Randolph, for driving while license canceled/suspended, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $1,000 bond.
Guillermo Raul Balboa, 37, Lincoln, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Crisanto Javier Lara Zepeda, 25, 1850 Claflin Road, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Marcy Kay Hammel, 19, 520 Fairchild Terrace, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Christopher Lee Williams, 40, Ogden, for DUI and speeding. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Grace Elizabeth Garver, 17, Overland Park, for purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor. Released, no bond posted.
Justine Dovel Everett, 41, Bloomington, for failure to appear. Released on $5,500 bond.
Richard Reed Fritz, 55, Prairie Village, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
Zachary Dewayne Tilton, 34, 8171 Frog Holler, for driving while suspended. Released on $500 bond.
Rachelle Diane Santiago, 55, 526 Thurston St Basement, for criminal trespass. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Shaine Michael Chunn, 35, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage at 10:45 a.m Friday to property in the 500 block of N. Manhattan Ave. A 21-year-old man reported the rear window of his car was smashed in. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and intimidation of a witness or victim at 10:15 p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 34-year-old man reported a 33-year-old woman slapped him and threw a knife at him. No injuries were reported. Kelsey Fenner, 33, of Manhattan was arrested for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and intimidation of a witness or victim. Fenner was issued a total bond of $9,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 12:45 p.m Saturday in the 5000 block of Murray Rd. in Manhattan. Two men, ages 21 and 24, reported a storage unit was broken into and an MK18 AR-15 rifle, a Century Arms AK Draco, two CZ 9mm handguns, an antique black powder revolver and ammunition were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for rape at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. A 19-year-old woman reported a 20-year-old man she knew raped her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 3:15 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Pillsbury Dr. and Garibay Ln. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Shelby Innes, 23, of Manhattan had hit an embankment, went airborne, and landed on its side. Innes was transported to Via Christi for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Old Claflin Rd. and N. Manhattan Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2007 Saturn Vue driven by Kiara Islam, 18, of Manhattan had turned on to Old Claflin Rd. and hit a 2021 Genuine moped driven by Hunter Chambers, 19, of Round Rock, Texas that was headed south on N. Manhattan Ave. Chambers was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment of severe injuries.
Aaron Michael Noonan, 27, of Salina was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan. Noonan remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $40,000.
Officers filed a report for assault and criminal damage to property at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Laramie Pl. A 41-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man reported a 39-year-old man threw a brick through a window of a house then threatened the man with a large stick. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,100.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan. Firehouse Subs reported an unknown person threw a rock through the window of the business. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of N. Park St. in Ogden. A 24-year-old woman reported a 23-year-old man pointed a gun at her.
Offices filed a report for theft at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Claflin Rd. A 19-year-old man reported his silver Pontiac Grand Prix with the keys, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield, and a Winchester lever action rifle inside were stolen over the weekend. The estimated total loss is approximately $4,000.
