ARRESTS

  • Jedidiah William Weissman, 19, 2309 Anderson Ave., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Keandre Marcquis Hopkins, 24, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Kelsey Nicole Fenner, 33, 3801 Moosewood Circle, for aggravated assault, domestic battery and prevent reporting of victimization. Released on $9,000 bond.
  • Brock Anthony Baker Odell, 32, Randolph, for driving while license canceled/suspended, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Guillermo Raul Balboa, 37, Lincoln, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Crisanto Javier Lara Zepeda, 25, 1850 Claflin Road, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Marcy Kay Hammel, 19, 520 Fairchild Terrace, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Christopher Lee Williams, 40, Ogden, for DUI and speeding. Confined on $1,500 bond.
  • Grace Elizabeth Garver, 17, Overland Park, for purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by a minor. Released, no bond posted.
  • Justine Dovel Everett, 41, Bloomington, for failure to appear. Released on $5,500 bond.
  • Richard Reed Fritz, 55, Prairie Village, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
  • Zachary Dewayne Tilton, 34, 8171 Frog Holler, for driving while suspended. Released on $500 bond.
  • Rachelle Diane Santiago, 55, 526 Thurston St Basement, for criminal trespass. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Shaine Michael Chunn, 35, 1324 Colorado St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.