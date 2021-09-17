ARRESTS
Elizabet
- h Ann Meyer, 23, 3800 Powers Lane, for driving while suspended. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Dakeal Javiel Franco Allen, 19, 425 Pierre St. 3H, for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. Held on $5,000 bond.
- Rosie Ann Beneux, 39, 622 Vattier St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
- Edimelec Espinoza Moreno, 28, St. George, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
Dylan Carter, 19, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Manhattan Avenue in
- Manhattan.
INCIDENTS
Office
- rs filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Moehlman Road in Manhattan. A 59-year-old man reported an unknown person shot a gun and hit his property. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary at 7:24 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Drive in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported an unknown person took his Playstation 4, subwoofers, and multiple identification/legal documents. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for vehicle theft at 9:25 a.m. Thursday in Manhattan. A 44-year-old woman reported a man known to her took her red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $18,999. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in Council Grove.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 1:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard & Fairview Church Road in Leonardville. When officers arrived on scene they found a Green Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Larry Grant, of Ottawa had crashed with a Red 1994 Ford F150 driven by Nicholas Redman, of Wamego. Grant was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Spook Rock Way in Manhattan. A 28-year-old man reported an unknown person took a mattress that was delivered. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,180. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash
reward of up to $1,000.